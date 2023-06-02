The Global Automotive Image Sensors Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Image Sensors Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387074/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive image sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the steady growth of the camera-based ADAS market, regulatory standards with respect to image sensor quality, and stringent regulations to increase the adoption of advanced safety systems.



The automotive image sensors market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial cars



By Type

• CCD

• CMOS



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of high-sensitivity CMOS image sensors with led flicker mitigation as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive image sensors market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on the development of high-resolution automotive image sensors and the growing popularity of stereo cameras for adas applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive image sensors market vendors that include Canon Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., PixArt Imaging Inc., PIXELPLUS Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SK hynix Co. Ltd., SmartSens technology, Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the automotive image sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

