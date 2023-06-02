The Global Prosthetic Robot Arm Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prosthetic Robot Arm Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377696/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the prosthetic robot arm market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in amputation cases, technological advances, and government and research initiatives in the field of prosthetics.



The prosthetic robot arm market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Hospitals

• Household

• Clinics and ambulatory surgical centers



By Technology

• Microprocessor-based

• Myoelectric



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the 3D-printed prosthetic robot arm as one of the prime reasons driving the prosthetic robot arm market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of innovative business models and improvements in the sense of touch will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the prosthetic robot arm market covers the following areas:

• Prosthetic robot arm market sizing

• Prosthetic robot arm market forecast

• Prosthetic robot arm market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading prosthetic robot arm market vendors that include Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc., Aether Biomedical sp. z o.o., Bionic Hope Pvt. Ltd., BrainCo Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., COVVI, exiii Inc., HDT Global, Makers Hive Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Mobius Bionics LLC, Open Bionics Ltd., Ossur hf, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Shadow Robot Co., Steeper Inc., TASKA Prosthetics, Unlimited Tomorrow, and Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd. Also, the prosthetic robot arm market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

