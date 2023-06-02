The Global Immunology Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Immunology Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05284854/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing organ transplantation, growing cases of infectious diseases, and hurdles in the approval of biosimilars.



The immunology market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Immunosuppressants

• Immuno boosters



By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacies

• Retail pharmacies

• Online pharmacies



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the significant pipeline of immunology as one of the prime reasons driving the immunology market growth during the next few years. Also, collaborations and partnerships for r and d in immunology and advanced diagnostic technologies in immunology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading immunology market vendors that include 3SBio Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, ImmuNext Inc., Incyte Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., UCB SA, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Also, the immunology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

