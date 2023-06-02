The Global Vacuum Lifter Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vacuum Lifter Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251448/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the vacuum lifter market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing construction activities globally, the adoption of technology in developing countries, and the growing demand for glazing and solar power.



The vacuum lifter market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial manufacturing

• Construction

• Automotive

• Chemical and pharmaceutical

• Others



By Type

• Single-drive vacuum lifter

• Double-drive vacuum lifter

• Four-drive vacuum lifter



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of automation in various industries as one of the prime reasons driving the vacuum lifter market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of vacuum lifters with high load capacities and increased commercial construction will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the vacuum lifter market covers the following areas:

• Vacuum lifter market sizing

• Vacuum lifter market forecast

• Vacuum lifter market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vacuum lifter market vendors that include Aardwolf Industries LLC, ACIMEX, Burgess Manufacturing Co., Fertema Oy, GGR Group, Hird Ltd., J. Schmalz GmbH, Kilner Vacuumation Co. Ltd., Piab AB, ViaVac B.V., Woods Powr Grip Co. Inc., X Team Equipments Pvt. Ltd., All Vac Industries, ANVER Corp., Manut LM, Movomech AB, Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co. Ltd., Righetti S.R.L., The Caldwell Group Inc., and UniMove LLC. Also, the vacuum lifter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

