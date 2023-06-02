The Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05227987/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in global infrastructure, the vastly expanding medical devices market, and the better recyclability of polyvinyl chloride.



The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Pipes and fittings

• Films and sheets

• Wires and cables

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing shale gas market as one of the prime reasons driving the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market growth during the next few years. Also, bio-based plasticizers for polyvinyl chloride and growing demand for lightweight materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market covers the following areas:

• Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market sizing

• Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market forecast

• Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market vendors that include Arkema Group, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., Huntsman International LLC, KEM ONE, Lanxess AG, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Sika AG, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corp., The Sanmar Group, Westlake Corp., and Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.. Also, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

