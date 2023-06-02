The Global Construction Materials Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Materials Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05219326/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the construction materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of smart cities, increased investments by governments in infrastructure, and increasing construction of green buildings.



The construction materials market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cement

• Construction aggregates

• Concrete bricks

• Construction metals

• Others



By End-user

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of technologies to improve efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the construction materials market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of smart and self-curing concrete materials and ferrocement and the adoption of new construction materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction materials market vendors that include Adbri Ltd., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., BGC Australia PTY Ltd., Birla Corp. Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CRH Plc, Fletcher Building Ltd., Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., JK Cement Ltd, JMH International Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., PPC Ltd., Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd., The India Cements Ltd., The Ramco Cements Ltd., and Ube Corp.. Also, the construction materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

