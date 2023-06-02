CuraScientific Meeting the $25M Revenue Sooner Than Expected

PALM SPRINGS, CA, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CuraScientific Corp. (OTC PINK: CSTF) (“CuraScientific” or the “Company”), announces that the company has recently acquired JW Brands and Chad Enterprises, and plans to finalize additional acquisitions in southern California that cover Orange County and Los Angeles County in June 2023.

The company is in discussions with various cannabis licensed companies throughout the State of California. Most recent negotiations will be the acquisition of licenses and new routes in Orange County and Los Angeles County. The company anticipates closing these transactions in June-2023. This would allow immediate sales for CuraScientific.

With Orange County, CA's population of 3,132,211, 70% of Orange County residents express that it is socially acceptable. This is the likely reason that only 25% of Orange County weed consumers declare they use cannabis just for fun. Most consumers, 75% in fact, declare they use marijuana with a purpose.

William Reed, CEO, stated, “Because of the distressed situation between licensed cannabis owners and the State’s tax requirement, this has opened many more opportunities for the Company’s subsidiary, Cal Care Group, to acquire these facilities faster and cheaper. In 2018, 17.7 percent of California adults aged 18 and over reported using marijuana in the past 30 days. This is higher than the percentage of adults who use marijuana in the U.S. as a whole, which is 10.5 percent. Between 2018 and 2023 this number has increased significantly. Our business model is designed to acquire more licenses and routes that will cover all of California and allow us the ability to sell our own brands that we manufacture in our Palm Desert facility known as JW Brands.”

About CuraScientific Corporation: CuraScientific owns and operates Cal Care Grp, Inc.; a multi-location licensed company for distribution, manufacturing and delivery of cannabis that offers innovative products to the discerning, high-end customer market, producing a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under its consumer brands, ‘JW Brands’ and ‘Chad Enterprises'. Cal Care Grp is a vertically-integrated cannabis company that applies pharmaceutical industry standards to developing, cultivating, producing, and dispensing medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in California. The company is in process of building Kava Bars under its brand name RZDxWLVS, Inc. (Raised by Wolves) with multi-location kava bars planned in Palm Desert, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.

