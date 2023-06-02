Inspirato to Present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference 

DENVER, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced that Web Neighbor, Chief Strategy Officer, will present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference:



Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Presentation at 4:45pm ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Boston, Massachusetts

The presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investor.inspirato.com.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury travel subscription company that provides exclusive access to a managed and controlled portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

