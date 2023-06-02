The Global Automotive Refurbished Turbochargers Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Refurbished Turbochargers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112253/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive refurbished turbochargers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the affordability of refurbished turbochargers compared with new replacement turbochargers, preference for engine downsizing by prominent automotive OEMs, and stringent regulations to control emissions and improve fuel economy.



The automotive refurbished turbochargers market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Light commercial vehicles

• Medium and heavy commercial vehicles



By Fuel Type

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• Alternate fuel/CNG



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of electric turbochargers as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive refurbished turbochargers market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of two-staged turbochargers and innovative and technological features will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive refurbished turbochargers market covers the following areas:

• Automotive refurbished turbochargers market sizing

• Automotive refurbished turbochargers market forecast

• Automotive refurbished turbochargers market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive refurbished turbochargers market vendors that include AET Engineering Ltd. , BBB Industries LLC, BorgWarner Inc., Cardone Industries Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Garrett Motion Inc., IHI Corp., Komatsu Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTA Turbochargers, Recoturbo Ltd., REMANTE GROUP s.r.o., Schouw and Co., Standard Motor Products Inc., Turboworks Ltd., Zex Toronto, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive refurbished turbochargers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

