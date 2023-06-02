The Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082096/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the refurbished medical imaging equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient medical imaging devices, increasing privatization in the healthcare sector, and increasing sales through online marketing.



The refurbished medical imaging equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• X-ray imaging

• Ultrasound systems

• MRI

• CT scanner imaging

• SPECT/ PET scanners



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing adoption of eco-friendly practices as one of the prime reasons driving the refurbished medical imaging equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing consultation services and support by vendors and increasing the prevalence of chronic conditions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading refurbished medical imaging equipment market vendors that include AGITO Medical, Avante Health Solutions, Block Imaging Inc., EverX Pty Ltd., Fair Medical Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hi Tech International Group Inc., Hilditch Group Ltd, Integrity Medical Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MASTER MEDICAL SYSTEMS PVT LTD, Nationwide Imaging Services Inc, Pacific Healthcare Imaging, Radiology Oncology Systems Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, SOMA TECH INTL, Ultra Imaging Solutions LLC., US Med Equip, Venture Medical ReQuip Inc., and WHITTEMORE ENTERPRISES INC.. Also, the refurbished medical imaging equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

