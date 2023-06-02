The Global Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060859/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automatic data capture (ADC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing application of RFID, rising demand for better inventory management systems, and growing adoption of 2D barcodes.



The automatic data capture (ADC) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• RFID

• Barcode scanner

• Barcode printer

• Wearable scanners



By Application

• Industrial

• Financial security

• Retail

• T and L

• Healthcare and others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of smart factories as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic data capture (ADC) market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of big data and high demand for 2D wearable scanners will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automatic data capture (ADC) market covers the following areas:

• Automatic data capture (ADC) market sizing

• Automatic data capture (ADC) market forecast

• Automatic data capture (ADC) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic data capture (ADC) market vendors that include Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., B O S Better Online Solutions Ltd., Bluebird Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, DENSO Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Janam Technologies LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., Newland Europe BV, OMRON Corp., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., SATO Holdings Corp., TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., Unitech Computer Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Also, the automatic data capture (ADC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060859/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________