The Global Metal Powders Market

The report on the metal powders market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of PM technology, increasing demand for metal powders from structural auto parts, and increasing demand from additive manufacturing (AM).



The metal powders market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Aerospace and defense

• Healthcare

• Construction

• Others



By Type

• Ferrous metal powder

• Non-ferrous metal powder

• Alloy



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on titanium metal powders as one of the prime reasons driving the metal powders market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in the processing of pm and the increasing use of metal powders in dentistry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the metal powders market covers the following areas:

• Metal powders market sizing

• Metal powders market forecast

• Metal powders market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal powders market vendors that include Alcoa Corp., American Chemet Corp., AMETEK Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Allegheny Technologies Inc., BASF SE, Carpenter Technology Corp., CNPC Powder Group Co. Ltd., FOMAS S.p.A., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Jiande Yitong Metal Powder Co. Ltd., Hoganas AB, JFE Holdings Inc., Kennametal Inc., Kymera International, Linde Plc, Miba AG, Rio Tinto Ltd., Sandvik AB, and voestalpine AG. Also, the metal powders market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

