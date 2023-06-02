The Global Vertical Garden Construction Market

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vertical Garden Construction Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973878/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the vertical garden construction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by green building construction, global go-green initiatives, and limited horizontal space driving the demand for skyscrapers.



The vertical garden construction market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Outdoor

• Indoor



By Application

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the vertical gardens promoting indoor agriculture as one of the prime reasons driving the vertical garden construction market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of green screens and increasing impact of green designs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vertical garden construction market vendors that include A Lawn and Landscape, ANS Global, Atlantis Corporation Australia Pty Ltd., Biotecture Ltd., Elmich Australia Pty Ltd., Ferntastica Gardens Ltd., Four Leaf Landscape Pvt. Ltd., Fytogreen Pty Ltd., GREENRISE TECHNOLOGIES, Greenwall Solutions Pty Ltd., GreenWalls Group, GSky, JKD HortiTech, Rentokil Initial Plc, Sempergreen Vertical Systems BV, Smart Biotiles Inc., Vertical Garden Solutions, VERTICAL GARDENS SLU, Vertical Green, and ZTC International Landscape Solutions P Ltd. Also, the vertical garden construction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

