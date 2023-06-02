Latest: Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market Size is Expected to Reach $585.7 Million by 2031, Rising at a Market Growth of 7.2% CAGR During the Forecast Period

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market was valued at US$ 313.3 Mn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2031.



Substantial investments for development of wind energy that needs cost-effective and efficient inspection methods is fueling the wind turbine inspection drones market. Wind turbine inspection drones offer key advantages such as reduced downtime, improved safety, and more accurate data over conventional inspection processes. Furthermore, significant investments in R&D for improved cameras, sensors, and communication systems to offer detailed and more accurate inspections is anticipated to fuel market development.

Wind turbine inspection drones are used to examine towers, blades, nacelle, and other components of a wind turbine. The design capability of the drone enables it to fly close to the turbine and obtain detailed information about the working condition of the tower. The data collected can be scrutinized using next-gen technologies such as AI, which can help in identifying trends and patterns in the data. The insights can facilitate operators to predict potential issues in the future and take preventive measures to reduce downtime.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 313.3 Mn Estimated Value US$ 585.7 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 7.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 305 Pages Market Segmentation By Drone Type, Application, End-use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

Growth Drivers

Large-scale initiatives of governments for the development of wind energy is fueling the wind turbine inspection drones market

Significant investments in R&D for improved drone technology is augmenting market growth

Regional Analysis

According to wind turbine inspection drones market analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the leading share during the forecast period. Key role of governments in the development of wind energy is driving market statistics in the region. China and India are key contributors to wind turbine inspection drones market growth in the region.

The wind turbine inspection drones’ industry in North America is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate in the near future. Rise in adoption of renewable energy coupled with substantial investments for the development of drone technology are fueling the wind turbine inspection drones market size in the region.

Key Findings of Study

Development of Renewable Energy Boosting Market Size – Rise in concerns about carbon footprint owing to burning fossil fuels is leading to the development of renewable energy. Governments of several countries are investing substantially in the development of wind energy that entail construction of new wind power plants.



Wind turbines are central to wind power plants that require regular monitoring for optimal output. Adoption of wind turbine inspection drones has transformed the inspection landscape, which was previously carried out by human personnel. They offer key advantages of safer, faster, and more economical ways to inspect wind turbines, thereby fueling market demand.



This is anticipated to boost the wind turbine inspection drones market in the next few years.

Technological Advancements – Next-gen drones are equipped with sensors and cameras that offer higher resolution images. These sensors collect more accurate and detailed inspection data, which is then scrutinized to discover potential challenges and to chart maintenance schedules.



Advancements in battery technology is strengthening the scope of deployment of wind turbine inspection drones. This is because of their longer hover time, which reduces the need for regular battery charging or replacements, and provides more time for studying and analyzing wind turbines.



Next-gen inspection drones are increasingly using AI and ML algorithms for analysis. These algorithms help drones to learn from previous inspections and discover patterns that may help predict future problems. This translates into tangible advantages of reduced maintenance costs, to boost market growth in the future.

Rise in Demand for Blade Inspection – Based on application, the blade inspection segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the next few years. Blade inspection is a key task of overall wind turbines maintenance, as damaged blades can affect output and can even cause serious damage to the wind tower.



Wind turbine blades are subject to damage due to weather conditions, such as wind, rain, lightning and snow. Traditional blade inspection techniques involve technicians climbing the tower and inspecting the blades, which can be time-intensive and expensive. On the other hand, drones can make blade inspection much easier and affordable.



Next-gen drones that are equipped with high resolution cameras and sensors can take close-up pictures of the blades to identify any damage or issues. This is followed by use of software to analyze the information and investigate the damage level in order to chart a repair plan

Competitive Landscape

The business landscape in the wind turbine inspection drones market is highly consolidated, with a handful of large players holding majority market share. Majority of companies are investing significantly in extensive R&D activities to develop robust inspection technologies.

Key players in the wind turbine inspection drones market include

DJI,

Aero Enterprise,

SkySpecs,

Airobotics,

CyberHawk,

Prodrone Co. Ltd.,

Clobotics, and Terra Drone Corporation.



The wind turbine inspection drones market is segmented as follows:

Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market, by Drone Type

Fixed-wing Drones

Rotary-wing Drones

Multirotor Drones

Others

Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market, by Application

Blade Inspection

Tower Inspection

Nacelle Inspection

Others

Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market, by End-use

Wind Farm Operators

Service Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Others

Global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



