U.S. Small Business Administrator Guzman to Join Divine Nine Presidents for Partnership Roundtable

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, will join the National Pan-Hellenic Council’s (NPHC) national leaders for a roundtable discussion. The NPHC’s member organizations are also referred to as the Divine Nine.

During the roundtable, Administrator Guzman and NHPC leaders will highlight the expanded partnership between the SBA and the Divine Nine, which will enhance activities aimed at encouraging the creation of new businesses, providing technical assistance, helping entrepreneurs access federal contracts, and collaborating on disaster response activities. Additionally, Administrator Guzman and the Divine Nine participants will discuss ways for the Biden-Harris Administration to build upon its support for Black entrepreneurship, including expanded access to capital, and highlight how the Divine Nine prepares students for the workforce.

WHEN: Monday, June 5 at 5 p.m. ET

WHO:

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

Rasheeda S. Liberty, International President – Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Dr. Willis Lonzer, President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Danette Anthony Reed, President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Reuben Shelton, President of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Ricky Lewis, President of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Elsie Cooke Holmes, President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Chris Rey, President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Dr. Stacie NC Grant, President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Sean D. Housen, Sr., President of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

Donna Jones Anderson, President of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc.

WHAT: SBA – NPHC Partnership Roundtable

WHERE: Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill – Columbia Ballroom

400 New Jersey Drive

Washington, DC 20001

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is a collaborative umbrella council composed of historically African American fraternities and sororities also referred to as Black Greek Letter Organizations (BGLOs) or the Divine Nine®. Its nine member organizations include five fraternities: Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Phi Beta Sigma, and Iota Phi Theta, and four sororities: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, and Sigma Gamma Rho. The council promotes interaction through forums, meetings, and other media for the exchange of information and engages in cooperative programming and initiatives through various activities and functions. Donna Jones Anderson serves as the organization’s National President. For more information about NPHC, including its upcoming National Leadership Conference and partnership opportunities, please visit www.nphchq.com.