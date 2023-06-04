Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of WTT, SSYS, DM, and KBNT

NEW YORK, June 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE: WTT)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WTT to Maury Microwave, Inc. for $2.13 per share in cash.

If you are a WTT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SSYS and Desktop Metal, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, Desktop Metal, Inc. shareholders will receive 0.123 shares of SSYS common stock for each share of Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A common stock owned. Following the merger, pre-merger Stratasys shareholders are expected to own approximately 59% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DM and Stratasys Ltd. Under the terms of the proposed merger, DM shareholders will receive 0.123 shares of Stratasys Ltd. common stock for each share of DM Class A common stock owned. Following the merger, pre-merger Desktop Metal shareholders are expected to own approximately 41% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KBNT and Adomni Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, KBNT will acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Adomni Inc. Following the merger, pre-merger Kubient shareholders are expected to own approximately 26% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

