Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market to exceed USD 6.7 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market size will reach over USD 6.7 billion by 2032. Growing demand for animal protein products and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases in animals will fuel animal antibiotics and antimicrobials industry progress. As global populations continue to rise, the need for a sustainable and efficient source of protein is increasing. Animal protein products, such as meat, eggs, and dairy, are widely consumed globally, and increasing demand for these products has led to a surge in livestock farming.

Regulatory policies and government initiatives are also playing a significant role in driving animal antibiotics and antimicrobial market growth. As the importance of preventing and treating infectious diseases in animals becomes more widely recognized, governments around the world are implementing policies and initiatives to support the use of antibiotics and antimicrobial agents in livestock farming.

Increasing use of penicillin to treat zoonotic diseases

Animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market share from penicillin will grow notably over 2032. Penicillin is a widely administered antibiotic in animals owing to its ability to effectively treat a broad spectrum of bacterial infections. In livestock farming, penicillin is essential for preventing and treating bacterial infections that can severely impact the health and productivity of animals. By administering penicillin to livestock, farmers can maintain optimal growth, ensure food safety, and reduce the risk of zoonotic diseases. For companion animals such as dogs, cats, and horses, penicillin is crucial in treating various bacterial infections, which will further drive product demand.

Rising prevalence of bacterial infections in companion animals

The Animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market is segmented into companion animals and livestock animals. Companion animals will hold a significant share of the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials industry by 2032. The rising pet ownership rate is boosting the need for effective treatments for bacterial infections. The rising number of households with companion animals has led to an increased demand for antibiotics, including penicillin. Pet owners are becoming more aware of the importance of maintaining their pets' health and are willing to invest in effective treatments to ensure their well-being. The growing prevalence of bacterial infections in companion animals has heightened the demand for antibiotics and antimicrobials.



Breakthroughs in innovative oral solutions for antibiotic treatments

The animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market is categorized into premixes, oral solutions, oral powders, and injections. Market share from oral solutions will increase over 2032. In recent years there has been a substantial surge in the development of innovative oral solutions for the administration of antibiotics. These solutions have made it easier for pet owners and farmers to provide effective treatment for animals suffering from bacterial infections.

Increasing meat consumption in APAC to drive industry growth

Asia Pacific animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market will exhibit robust growth over 2032 led by the growing demand for animal-derived food products, such as meat, dairy, and eggs. This growth has led to an increased need for antibiotics to maintain the health and productivity of livestock, driving the market's expansion. The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases has also heightened the demand for antibiotics and other treatments in animal healthcare creating a favorable environment for animal antibiotics and antimicrobial market growth across the Asia Pacific.

Animal antibiotics and antimicrobials competitive landscape

Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Virbac, Ceva Sante Animal, Vetoquinol, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly, Arthrex, and Sanofi are some of the leading companies in the market.

