Maxity.io Supports UNFPA in Introducing Stronger Together: 8 Billion

NEW YORK, NY, June 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxity.io is proud to announce that they have introduced the UNFPA's 'Stronger Together: 8 Billion' collections on their NFT market. UNFPA (the United Nation Population Fund) has listed their first-ever digital asset art collection, Stronger Together: 8 Billion on Maxity.io, the world's largest charity NFT marketplace. The collection pays tribute to the infinite possibilities of a world of 8 billion people and all profits will directly support UNFPA's work globally, which aims to provide access to opportunities in order for all to realise their full potential.

Maxity's introduction of this beautifully designed digital art collection on its marketplace showcases the possibility of blockchain technology in charitable fundraising. The listing also presents a unique opportunity for both Maxity and UNFPA to raise awareness on turning 8 billion people into 8 billion opportunities.

Created exclusively by award-winning artist Cecilie Waagner Falkenstrøm, the artworks have been developed using an artificial intelligence algorithm that recognised patterns across the thousands of images from UNFPA's digital photo archive. Each artwork celebrates what makes us unique as individuals, while also creating a unified series that reflects our strength and power as a collective.





One UNFPA NFT for 0.02 ETH can support a midwife for one delivery of a baby, thereby assisting a safe childbirth and contributing towards combating maternal mortality.

Women and girls around the world are still deprived of access to essential services. Every two minutes a woman dies during pregnancy or childbirth. Over 800 women die every day from pregnancy related causes. If we continue down the current path, the lives of over one million more women by 2030 could be at risk.

One UNFPA NFT for 0.02 ETH can support a midwife for one delivery of a baby, thereby assisting a safe childbirth and contributing towards combating maternal mortality. The cost of 5 UNFPA NFTs can support two midwives with training to equip them to manage complications during pregnancy and childbirth. And just 8 NFT purchases can cover the cost of a surgical repair of childbirth related injuries, restoring women's dignity and health.

"We are truly honoured to be able to support UNFPA in introducing the Stronger Together: 8 Billion NFT collection to the world. At Maxity, we are committed to utilising blockchain technologies to drive innovation in fundraising and promote social good. Through our collective efforts with UNFPA, we are taking another important step towards realising the United Nations' Global Goals. We are excited to continue our work together to harness the power of digital art as assets in making a positive impact on the world", said Professor Xiong, Associate Vice-President of University of Surrey and Director of Maxity.

Maxity.io has already established itself as a leader in the charity NFT marketplace, working with more than 120 civil society organisations (CSOs) to help them create, list, and distribute digital art as assets that enable them to connect with a wider charitable community and raise funds more effectively. We are excited to contribute to bringing the UNFPA Stronger Together: 8 Billion NFT collection to the world, which showcases the potential of art to raise awareness and funds for important causes. We are committed to working with more UN bodies and CSOs to promote and contribute to the UN's Global Goals, and we look forward to a long and impactful journey towards a more just and equitable world.

At the recent Creating Resilience and Sustainable Innovations Through Emerging Technologies conference hosted at the United Nations' headquarters, Maxity was proud to be cited by Professor Fu from Oxford University as an excellent case study for advancing the UN's Global Goals through Web3 technology. Combining the latest blockchain technologies and digital art for fundraising purposes, Maxity is the new way of giving. The Stronger Together: 8 Billion NFT collection is now available for purchase at Maxity: https://app.maxity.io/charity/375b0b1304c54098898b4b69d06ecea0

For each user who supports and purchases the NFT, Maxity will donate 500 MAX Coin to each individual as reward.

Maxity.io encourages all individuals, communities, and NFT art collectors who value charitable giving to join us in supporting UNFPA's vital work and celebrating the infinite possibilities of a world of 8 billion people.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/maxiprotocol

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/XtMkVFacUd

Telegram: https://t.me/maxityofficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/maxity-io/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076827406915

Media contact

Brand: Maxity.io

Email: info@Maxity.io

Website: https://maxity.io/

SOURCE: Maxity.io