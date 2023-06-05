Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Vertex Energy, Nutanix, and Teleperformance and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR), Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), and Teleperformance SE (OTCBB: TLPFY). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR)

Class Period: April 1, 2022 - August 8, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 12, 2023

Vertex Energy is an energy company focused on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. In early 2021, Vertex Energy announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire an oil refinery located in Mobile, Alabama and a key component of the acquisition was Vertex Energy’s plan to convert a portion of the refinery’s 91,000 barrel-per-day output to renewable diesel fuel, which was expected to generate higher profits than the refinery’s conventional gasoline and diesel fuel outputs.

But as the Vertex Energy class action lawsuit alleges, unbeknownst to investors, immediately prior to the closing of the Mobile acquisition, defendants had entered into, or were a party to, a series of transactions that dramatically capped the new plant’s profitability and would, in fact, lead to significant losses immediately following the acquisition. These transactions, which in some instances were required pursuant to the financing arrangements Vertex Energy had entered into, resulted in over $125 million in losses during the Class Period.

On August 9, 2022, Vertex Energy disclosed a net loss of $63.8 million during the second quarter of 2022. Vertex Energy also revealed that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the Mobile refinery, even after adjusting for certain incurred losses, was only $63.6 million, compared to the guidance given just three months prior for EBITDA of $120-$130 million in the second quarter, a total shortfall of 50%. Vertex Energy also withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023. On this news, the price of Vertex Energy common stock fell by approximately 44%, damaging investors. The stock price continued to fall in subsequent days as the market digested the news, reaching a low of just $7.05 per share on August 11, 2022, roughly 50% below the closing price on August 8, 2022.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX)

Class Period: September 21, 2021 - March 6, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 13, 2023

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Nutanix failed to maintain appropriate internal controls over licensed software and expense management. The Company improperly used evaluation software for active business purposes over the course of multiple years. The Company would incur significant expenses in rightfully paying for the software it used to run its business. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Nutanix, investors suffered damages.

Teleperformance SE (OTCBB: TLPFY)

Class Period: July 29, 2020 - November 9, 2022 (For Teleperformance American Depository Receipts Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2023

As the Teleperformance class action lawsuit alleges, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Teleperformance’s growth in Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, which included content moderation services, had been achieved, in part, by requiring its content moderators to engage in inappropriate, traumatic, abusive, and potentially criminal activities; (ii) certain Teleperformance social content moderators had been trained with materials which included illicit images of child sexual exploitation; (iii) contraband images had been included in Teleperformance Daily Required Reading reports for its content moderation staff; (iv) Teleperformance had failed to safeguard child sexual abuse material and had potentially violated strict rules governing the handling of such materials, including rules relating to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; (v) Teleperformance had failed to provide adequate training or emotional and psychological support to content moderators exposed to egregious materials, including those exposed to extreme graphic violence and sexual images; (vi) Teleperformance had imposed unreasonable time and performance targets that compounded the occupational trauma suffered by its content moderators; and (vii) Teleperformance had failed to implement or maintain the working conditions represented to investors, including by subjecting Teleperformance’s content moderation workers to widespread occupational trauma without psychological support, and with paltry pay, punitive salary deductions, extensive surveillance, and aggressive union-busting tactics.

On August 4, 2022, Forbes published an article entitled “TikTok Moderators Are Being Trained Using Graphic Images Of Child Sexual Abuse,” revealing that Teleperformance had subjected its workers to unconscionable working conditions, including being “shown uncensored, sexually explicit images of children.” On this news, the price of Teleperformance ADRs fell by nearly 5%.

Then, on November 9, 2022, Time reported that “Colombia’s Ministry of Labor has launched an investigation into TikTok subcontractor Teleperformance, relating to alleged union-busting, traumatic working conditions and low pay.” On this news, the price of Teleperformance ADRs declined nearly 19%, further damaging investors.

