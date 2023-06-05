Global Water-based Inks Market is estimated to surge to a revenue of US$ 12,415 Million by 2033 at steady CAGR of 3.1% | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The water-based inks market is projected to reach a value of US$ 9,120.0 million in 2023 and is expected to exceed US$ 12,415.0 million by 2033. The market is capturing a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.



Water-based inks are gaining popularity as a sustainable alternative to solvent-based inks due to their environmental friendliness.

Drivers for the demand for water-based inks include stringent environmental regulations, health and safety considerations, packaging industry requirements, technological advancements, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

For More Info on this Market, Get your Sample Report here @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17341

However, companies in the market also face challenges such as performance and durability limitations, equipment and infrastructure adjustments, education and awareness gaps, and cost considerations.

Opportunities in the industry lie in market expansion, technological innovations, collaborations and partnerships, and education and awareness campaigns.

Ongoing trends in the market include the focus on bio-based and renewable materials, customization and special effects, digital transformation and e-commerce, and integration of smart technologies.

Europe: Europe captures a market share of 17.9% in the market. The region has witnessed a shift towards sustainable packaging materials, driven by consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. Collaboration between industry players and governmental bodies has fostered innovation and supported the growth of the water-based inks market in Europe.

United States: The United States has a significant share of the global water-based inks market, with a market share of 18.7% in 2022. Stringent environmental regulations and consumer preference for sustainable products have driven the adoption of water-based inks in the country.

India: A significant increase in demand for water-based inks has been witnessed in India. The market in the country is experiencing a steady growth of 6.0%. Factors such as increasing environmental awareness, the expansion of the packaging industry, regulatory support, technological advancements, and the demand for sustainable printing solutions have contributed to this growth.

The United Kingdom: The country has a mature printing industry and a strong market for water-based inks, with a projected growth rate of 2.1% from 2023 to 2033. Environmental regulations, sustainability initiatives, and consumer demand for eco-friendly printing solutions have driven the adoption of water-based inks in the United Kingdom.

Expand operations in the future - ask for a customized report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17341

Recent Developments:

DIC Corporation and BASF SE: In 2020, DIC Corporation, a leading Japanese ink manufacturer, announced a strategic collaboration with BASF SE, a global chemical company.

Siegwerk and Agfa Graphics: Siegwerk, a global provider of printing inks for packaging applications, partnered with Agfa Graphics, a leading supplier of prepress and inkjet systems, in 2018.

Toyo Ink Group and DYO Printing Inks: Toyo Ink Group, a Japanese ink manufacturer, acquired DYO Printing Inks, a leading Turkish ink company, in 2019. The acquisition aimed to strengthen Toyo Ink Group's presence in the European and Middle Eastern markets for water-based inks.

Key market players operating in the water-based inks market include DIC Corporation; Flint Group; Hubergroup; Sakata Inx Corporation; Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA; T&K TOKA Co. Ltd.; Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.; Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; American Inks & Technology; and Wikoff Color Corporation.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Printing Process:

Flexographic

Gravure

Lithographic

Digital

Screen

Others (Letterpress, etc.)

By Application:

Packaging and Labeling

Publishing and Printing

Textiles

Flexible Films and Laminations

Others (Decorative Printing, Wallpaper, etc.)



By Colorants:

Organic

Inorganic

Metallic

Fluorescent

Specialty



By End Use:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Textiles and Apparel

Paper and Packaging

Others (Automotive, Electronics, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa





Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17341

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4. Global Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tonnes) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tonnes) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Printing Process

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tonnes) Analysis By Printing Process, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Tonnes) Analysis and Forecast By

5.3.1. Printing Process, 2023 to 2033

5.3.2. Flexographic

Get details for Water-based Inks Market 333 pages ToC Report

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Research Related Reports of Packaging:

Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size: The global direct-to-shape inkjet printers market is estimated at US$ 3.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Direct Thermal Inks & Coating Market Share: Geographically, the global Direct Thermal Inks & Coating market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Western Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Inkjet Printers Market Trends: The global inkjet printers market is expected to be valued at over US$ 52.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to procure significant market value during the forecast period. The market is likely to record at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Continuous Inkjet Ink Market Analysis: The global continuous inkjet inks market is estimated at US$ 337.6 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 488.6 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Light-Changing Packaging Inks Market Outlook: During the forecast period, the light-changing packaging inks market size is expected to increase from US$ 9,500 Million in 2022 to US$ 15,470 Million by 2032.

Thermal Inkjet Inks Market Overview: In 2022, the global thermal inkjet inks market was predicted to be valued at US$ 1152.3 Million. According to the report published by Future Market Insights, the market is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 1896.3 Million by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Eco-Friendly Inks Market Growth: By 2032, industry is expected to consistently expand at a 5.8% CAGR. According to FMI, the eco-friendly inks market is expected to expand its revenue share from US$ 4.3 billion in 2022 to US$ 7.5 billion by 2032.

Low Migration Inks Market Demand: The low migration inks market size is projected to be worth US$ 1.4 billion in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 2.8 billion by 2033. It is expected to showcase growth at an impressive CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Waterproof Label Market Forecast: The waterproof label market is anticipated to rise to US$ 9.1 billion in 2022 and estimated to reach US$ 13.1 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Water Activated Tape Dispensers Market Scope: Rapid industrialization in APEJ region is expected to drive the water activated tape market in the region hence accounting for most of the water activated tape dispensers market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact Us: