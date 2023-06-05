Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the third tranche of the share buyback program of up to €150 million announced on 17 April 2023 (the “third tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE:



EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 29 May 2023 45,755 78.3314 3,584,051.54 30 May 2023 44,782 78.8560 3,531,329.70 2 June 2023 48,912 79.8093 3,903,634.14 TOTAL 139,449 11,019,015.38

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 29 May 2023 24,400 78.3208 1,911,027.84 30 May 2023 24,000 78.8506 1,892,414.40 2 June 2023 24,849 79.8951 1,985,312.26 TOTAL 73,249 5,788,754.50

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the third tranche is approximately €109.5 million for a total amount of 1,415,169 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 2 June 2023, the Company held in total 8,791,383 ordinary shares in treasury (3.76% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 1.20% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

