First Aid Market Worth US$ 287.94 Million by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global first aid market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 184.05 million. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 287.94 million by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for first aid indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly.

The First Aid Market refers to the market for products and supplies that are essential for providing immediate medical assistance and care in emergency situations. First aid kits and supplies are designed to help individuals and healthcare professionals respond effectively to injuries, accidents, and sudden illnesses.

The market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the growing awareness about the importance of first aid knowledge and preparedness, both in personal and professional settings, has increased the demand for first aid products. Organizations and individuals are recognizing the need to have readily available first aid kits and supplies to address medical emergencies promptly.

First Aid Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 184.05 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 287.94 million CAGR 5.1% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, End User, and Region Forecast Period North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Secondly, government regulations and workplace safety guidelines in various industries require the presence of first aid kits and trained personnel, contributing to market growth. Thirdly, the emphasis on outdoor and adventure activities, as well as sports and recreational events, has led to an increased demand for portable and specialized first aid products tailored to these activities. The market encompasses a range of products, including bandages, wound dressings, antiseptics, CPR masks, splints, and basic medical equipment. Manufacturers and suppliers continually innovate and improve the design, functionality, and accessibility of first-aid products to meet the diverse needs of consumers.

However, the restraining factors such as the availability of counterfeit products, varying regulatory standards across regions, and the need for proper training and education in first aid techniques pose obstacles to market growth. Overall, the First Aid Market is expected to witness steady growth as individuals and organizations prioritize safety and preparedness, driving the demand for reliable and effective first-aid products and supplies.

Recent Development in the First Aid Market:

MATTER, a Minnesota-based worldwide NGO, announced cooperation with Twin Cities Orthopaedics (TCO) in March 2023 to produce Medical Relief Kits, a new product under the MATTER 360 initiative that recycles medical supplies and equipment.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for first aid includes:

3M Company

Johnson & Johnson

Honeywell International Inc.

Fieldtex Products Inc.

Green Guard First Aid & Safety

Dynamic Safety USA, LLC

Market Segmentation:

Based on product type, the global first aid market is segmented into special-type kits and common-type kits.

The special type of kit segment is further sub-segmented into burn care kit, CPR kit, snake bite kit, and others.

Based on end users, the global first aid market is segmented into fire departments, homes & offices, hospitals & clinics, and others.

The common-type first-aid kit segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global first-aid market. Since it is a component of all first-aid procedures, these are primarily favored in residential and commercial contexts.

The first aid market in North America is significant globally, and it is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. Road traffic accidents are a major public health concern in North America.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL FIRST AID MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Special Type Kit Burn Care Kit CPR Kit Snake Bite Kit Others Common Type Kit GLOBAL FIRST AID MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Fire Department Home & Offices Hospital & Clinics Others

FIRST AID MARKET TOC

