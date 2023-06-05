Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to reach USD 40 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market size will be worth USD 40 billion by 2032. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe will influence the demand for infectious disease diagnostics.

In recent years, the emergence of several recurring infection outbreaks, including the SARS-CoV-2, HIV-1, HIV-2, and ME respiratory syndrome coronavirus has spurred the need for early disease detection. The rise in international travel has also substantially contributed to the spread of vector-borne diseases globally. The growing support from CDC for the effective disinfection and sterilization of infection control commodities by healthcare professionals in ambulatory care and hospitals will also add to the market gains.

However, the limitations in the number of qualified healthcare workers in hospitals, clinics, and long-term care homes may pose a barrier for the infectious disease diagnostics need. Lately, healthcare facilities are facing challenges in providing necessary services, further leading to higher rates of burnout and overworked employees. Lower access to care, longer wait times for appointments and poorer care quality are other factors limiting the market expansion.

Rising adoption of instruments

The infectious disease diagnostics market size from instruments will witness 5.5% CAGR from 2023-2032. In recent years, the demand for accurate, quick, and affordable diagnostic tests has significantly soared. The rising frequency of new infectious diseases, including COVID-19 along with the surging global emphasis on prevention as well as control of such diseases is also adding to the adoption of infectious disease diagnostic tools.

Increasing burden of HAIs

Infectious disease diagnostics market size from healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) may witness 6.2% CAGR from 2023-2032. Urinary tract infections, respiratory pneumonia, bacteremia, surgical site wound infections, and gastrointestinal and skin infections are some major HAIs affecting the patients in the healthcare settings. According to WHO, out of each 100 patients admitted to acute care in hospitals, nearly 15 in low- and middle-income countries as well as 7 in high-income countries are infected by at least on HAI during their hospital stay.

APAC to lead the regional landscape

Asia Pacific infectious disease diagnostics industry share had reached more than USD 5 billion in 2022 due to the increasing focus on the development of new products by numerous industry participants and the surge in regulatory approvals for manufacturing excellent quality products. The rise in the number of government programmes has added to increased awareness regarding infectious disease diagnostics. The growing burden of infectious diseases will also push the regional market progress.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Leaders

Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieus SA, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hologic Inc., Danaher Corporation, F Hoffman-La Roche, Qiagen Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the renowned infectious disease diagnostics companies. These industry players are working on collaborative strategies, such as mergers, partnerships and acquisitions to reinforce their market presence.

