Global Nitrogen Fixing Fertilizer Market Report 2023: Increasing Concern of Food Safety Fuels the Sector

The global Nitrogen Fixing Fertilizer market was valued at USD 81.51 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand USD 142.16 billion at a CAGR of 7.20 % during forecast period 2022- 2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Yara
- Nutrien Ltd
- EuroChem Group
- AGRI INDIA BIOTECH
- Lallemand Inc AUMGENE Biosciences
- CF Industries Holdings Inc
- PJSC
- Koch Ag & Energy Solutions LLC
- Vegalab SA
- OCI
- Chongqing Stanley Info-tech Co Ltd
- Sinofert Holdings
Nitrogen fixation is a process in which the N2 gas is converted into a usable form for plants and other microbes .Nitrogen fixing bio-fertilizer fixes atmospheric nitrogen in the soil by converting N2 gas into ammonia and other related nitrogenous compounds. It improves the soil quality by making it rich in nitrogen.
Market Drivers
The growing demand for organic products and increasing concern of food safety act as major factor for driving the market. Additionally,governments are investing to improve the agricultural industry propelling the growth of Nitrogen Fixing Fertilizer market.
Market Restraints
The environmental factor and technological aspect restrict the growth of market. Additionally,high initial investment is required with poor infrastructure facilities hinders the growth of Nitrogen Fixing Fertilizer market.
COVID-19 Impact on Global Nitrogen Fixing Fertilizer Market
The outbreak of COVID-19 adversely impacted market as lockdown is imposed by government causing disruption in manufacturing and supply chain.
Additionally,the decrease in demand of Nitrogen Fixing Fertilizer due to reduce production of crops due to unavailability of labours during pandemic affected the market growth.
Market Segmentation
By Type
- Urea
- Calcium Ammonium Nitrate
- Ammonium Nitrate
- Ammonium Sulphate
- Others
By Crop Type
- Macro-indicators
- Cereals and Grains
- Oilseeds and Pulses
- Turf and Ornamentals
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Others
By Form
- Liquid
- Carrier-Based
By Application
- Soil Treatment
- Seed Treatment
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Question Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Nitrogen Fixing Fertilizer Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
