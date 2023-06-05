Global Nitrogen Fixing Fertilizer Market Report 2023: Increasing Concern of Food Safety Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nitrogen Fixing Fertilizer Market Size,Trends and Growth Opportunity,By Type ,By Crop Type by Form ,By Application ,By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Nitrogen Fixing Fertilizer market was valued at USD 81.51 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand USD 142.16 billion at a CAGR of 7.20 % during forecast period 2022- 2027.

Companies Mentioned

Yara

Nutrien Ltd

EuroChem Group

AGRI INDIA BIOTECH

Lallemand Inc AUMGENE Biosciences

CF Industries Holdings Inc

PJSC

Koch Ag & Energy Solutions LLC

Vegalab SA

OCI

Chongqing Stanley Info-tech Co Ltd

Sinofert Holdings

Nitrogen fixation is a process in which the N2 gas is converted into a usable form for plants and other microbes .Nitrogen fixing bio-fertilizer fixes atmospheric nitrogen in the soil by converting N2 gas into ammonia and other related nitrogenous compounds. It improves the soil quality by making it rich in nitrogen.



Market Drivers



The growing demand for organic products and increasing concern of food safety act as major factor for driving the market. Additionally,governments are investing to improve the agricultural industry propelling the growth of Nitrogen Fixing Fertilizer market.



Market Restraints



The environmental factor and technological aspect restrict the growth of market. Additionally,high initial investment is required with poor infrastructure facilities hinders the growth of Nitrogen Fixing Fertilizer market.



COVID-19 Impact on Global Nitrogen Fixing Fertilizer Market



The outbreak of COVID-19 adversely impacted market as lockdown is imposed by government causing disruption in manufacturing and supply chain.

Additionally,the decrease in demand of Nitrogen Fixing Fertilizer due to reduce production of crops due to unavailability of labours during pandemic affected the market growth.



Market Segmentation



By Type

Urea

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Sulphate

Others

By Crop Type

Macro-indicators

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Turf and Ornamentals

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

By Form

Liquid

Carrier-Based

By Application

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Nitrogen Fixing Fertilizer Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

