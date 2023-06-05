Bottled Water Global Market to 2027: Growing Preference for Functional Water in North America Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bottled Water Market (by Product, Distribution Channel & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bottled water market is forecasted to record a value of US$356.63 billion by 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70%, for the duration spanning 2023-2027.

The driving factors include the increasing inclination of consumers towards healthy lifestyles, expansion of the tourism sector, growing preference for functional water, surging millennial spending and scarcity of drinkable water.

However, the market growth would be challenged by the high price of bottled water, fluctuations in the price of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and environmental contamination caused by plastic trash. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like mounting obesity rates, an upsurge in outdoor sports activities, the emergence of various pandemic diseases and rising incidence of waterborne diseases.

The global bottled water market can be segmented on the basis of product and distribution channels. On the basis of product, the market can be bifurcated into Still bottled water, carbonated bottled water, flavoured bottled water and functional bottled water. Whereas, the global bottled water market is segmented into Off-trade and on-trade, based on the distribution channels.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia Pacific owing to growing awareness regarding the importance of health and wellness in countries including China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia, lack of well-developed public water infrastructure coupled with increased health concerns associated with the consumption of contaminated water, changing water consumption habits, expanding organized retail sectors, and the launch of innovative products such as flavoured water in the region.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global bottled water market segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel and region with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional and country markets (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Danone S.A. and Suntory Holdings Limited and Primo Water Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Bottled Water Manufacturers

Traders, Distributors and Suppliers of Bottled Water

Organizations, Forums and Alliances related to Bottled Water

Government Bodies such as Regulating Authorities and Policy Makers

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $275.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $356.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Bottled Water Market by Value

3.2 Global Bottled Water Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Bottled Water Market by Product

3.4 Global Bottled Water Market by Distribution Channel

3.5 Global Bottled Water Market by Region

3.6 Global Bottled Water Market Forecast by Volume

3.7 Global Bottled Water Market Volume by Product

3.7.1 Global Still Bottled Water Market Forecast by Volume

3.7.2 Global Carbonated Bottled Water Market Forecast by Volume

3.7.3 Global Flavoured Bottled Water Market Forecast by Volume

3.7.4 Global Functional Bottled Water Market Forecast by Volume

3.8 Global Bottled Water Market Volume by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Inclination of Consumers towards Healthy Lifestyles

5.1.2 Expansion of Tourism Sector

5.1.3 Growing Preference for Functional Water in North America

5.1.4 Surging Millennial Spending

5.1.5 Scarcity of Drinkable Water

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Mounting Obesity Rates

5.2.2 Upsurge in Outdoor Sports Activities

5.2.3 Emergence of Various Pandemic Diseases

5.2.4 Rising Incidence of Waterborne Diseases

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Price of Bottled Water

5.3.2 Fluctuations in the Price of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.3.3 Environmental Contamination from Plastic Trash

5.3.4 High Energy Requirement during Production and Distribution



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Global Bottled Water Market Share by Key Players

6.2 Asia-Pacific Market

6.2.1 China Bottled Water Market Share by Key Players

6.2.2 Indonesia Bottled Water Market Share by Key Players

6.3 Western Europe Market

6.3.1 Western Europe Bottled Water Market Share by Key Players

6.4 North America Market

6.4.1 Mexico Bottled Water Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Nestle S.A.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.2 PepsiCo, Inc.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.3 The Coca-Cola Company

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.4 Danone S.A.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.5 Suntory Holdings Limited

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.6 Primo Water Corporation

7.6.1 Business Overview

