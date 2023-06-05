Global Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles Market Opportunities 2023-2033: Rising Demand in UVA/B Filters Drives Growth

Dublin, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for zinc oxide nanoparticles (Nano-ZnO) is mainly driven by the demand for UVA/B filters in sunscreens and sun protection cosmetics. Nano-ZnO materials demonstrate anti-corrosive, antifungal, photochemical, catalytic, electrical, antibacterial, UV filtering, and photovoltaic properties. They are used in cosmetics, sun care, coatings, paints and anti-bacterials. In cosmetics it is mainly used in powders, creams and ointments, for it's UVA and UVB blocking properties.

The broad range of applications is based on the large number of morphologies that this material can adopt. By means of different fabrication conditions, zinc oxide can be moulded into nanostructures, nanowires, nanotubes, nanorods, nanoribbons, nanoneedles, nanocables etc. with novel electronic, optical, and catalytic properties.

The Nano-ZnO market is dominated by multi-national chemicals and advanced materials companies, who mainly supply brand owners and contract manufacturers in the ultraviolet (UV)-protection markets, principally in cosmetics and sunscreens, in multi-ton quantities. Secondary markets they sell to include academia and research, paints, coatings, biomedicine and automotive.

Report contents include:

Zinc oxide nanoparticles properties, advantages and synthesis.

Comprehensive quantitative data and forecasts for the main end user markets for zinc oxide nanoparticles includingcosmetics & sunscreens, coatings and paints and anti-bacterials (hygiene surfaces and textiles).

Qualitative insight and perspective on the current market and future trends in end user markets

Market forecasts to 2033, by tons, end user market and region.

Regulations and safety.

Key trends and market drivers.

26 Company profiles of zinc oxide nanoparticles producers including products, applications and contact details.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.1 Report scope

1.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

1.3 Market definition

1.3.1 Properties of nanomaterials

1.4 Categorization

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Market snapshot for zinc oxide nanoparticles

2.2 Markets and applications for zinc oxide nanoparticles

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Nanoparticle zinc oxide (Nano-ZnO)

3.1.1 Properties

3.1.1.1 Anti-bacterial properties

3.1.1.2 UV-resistance

4 SYNTHESIS METHODS

5 MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS

5.1 COSMETICS AND SUNSCREENS

5.1.1 Market assessment

5.1.2 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

5.1.3 Producers

5.2 PAINTS AND COATINGS

5.2.1 Market assessment

5.2.2 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

5.2.3 Producers

6 OTHER MARKETS FOR ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

6.1 Biomedical and healthcare

6.2 Adhesives

6.3 Electronics

6.4 Sensors

6.5 Rubber and plastics

6.6 Textiles

7 MARKET STRUCTURE

8 REGULATIONS AND SAFETY

8.1 Europe

8.2 United States

8.3 Asia-Pacific

9 TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL) CHART

10 NANOPARTICLE ZINC OXIDE SWOT ANALYSIS

11 PRICE OF ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/NANOPOWDERS

12 SUMMARY OF MAIN ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLE PRODUCTS

13 GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND FOR ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

13.1 Consumption in tons, 2010-2033

13.1.1 Total global consumption

13.1.2 Consumption by market 2019-2033

13.2 Consumption by region

14 PRODUCTION CAPACITIES AND DEMAND

15 TARGET MARKET BY PRODUCER

16 PRODUCER AND SUPPLIER PROFILES



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Altana Chemie GmbH/BYK Additives

American Elements

Advanced Nanotek Ltd.

Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.

BASF AG

Croda

Entekno

EverZinc

Grant Industries, Inc.

Grillo Zinkoxid GmbH

HakusuiTech Co., Ltd.

The Innovation Company

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

Kobo Products, Inc.

Marion Technologies

Sigma Aldrich Corporation

Micronisers Pty Ltd.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Sino Lion

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd.

Symrise AG

Tata Chemicals Limited

Tayca Corporation

Tri-K Industries, Inc.

Vizor, LLC



