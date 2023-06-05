Effervescent Tablet Global Market Report 2023: Key Players Creating Innovative Manufacturing Technologies to Sustain Market Position

Dublin, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Effervescent Tablet Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global effervescent tablets market is expected to grow from $30.52 billion in 2022 to $33.38 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.The effervescent tablets market is expected to grow to $47.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the effervescent tablet market. Major players are concentrating on creating innovative manufacturing technologies to sustain their position in the effervescent tablet market. For instance, in April 2022, Health Innovations Ltd., a UK-based healthcare supplement manufacturing company, launched EfferShield technology. EfferShield is a patent-mated technology used for effervescent pills and powders. It is available in a single-use pouch and stick-pack packaging, so consumers have more flexible and convenient packaging options with possibilities for recycling and at-home composting.



North America was the largest region in the effervescent tablets market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the effervescent tablet report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high prevalence rate of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the effervescent tablets market going forward. Chronic disease often lasts for three months or longer and may worsen with time. The most prevalent chronic diseases are cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis. Effervescent tablets are used in the treatment of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease as a potent antioxidant that boosts blood antioxidant levels and helps in reducing the risk of chronic diseases. For instance, in 2021, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency responsible for international public health, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, with an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Further, in September 2020, according to Imperial College London, a UK-based public research university, seven out of ten deaths worldwide are believed to be caused by chronic diseases, which are responsible for almost 41 million deaths annually. Therefore, the high prevalence rate of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the effervescent tablets market.



Markets Covered:

By Product: Medication; Supplements

By Methods: Dry Methods; Wet Granulation

By Indication: Diuretics; Pain Management; Gastric Disorders; Respiratory Diseases; Other Indications

By Application: Dental Products; Dietary Supplements; Pharmaceutical; Other Applications

By End-User: Hospitals; Specialty Clinics; Homecare; Other End-Users

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

A selection of companies mentioned in this report include:

Bayer

Hermes Arzneimittel

GSK

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bliss GVS Pharma

Herbalife International

Amerilab Technologies

Pfizer

Novartis

Perrigo Company

Chiesi Farmaceutici

SG Biopharm

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Vovantis Laboratories

Nutrilo

Tower Laboratories

Losan Pharma

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Effervescent Tablet Market Characteristics



3. Effervescent Tablet Market Trends And Strategies



4. Effervescent Tablet Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Effervescent Tablet Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Effervescent Tablet Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Effervescent Tablet Market



5. Effervescent Tablet Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Effervescent Tablet Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.2. Global Effervescent Tablet Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



6. Effervescent Tablet Market Segmentation

7. Effervescent Tablet Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Effervescent Tablet Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Effervescent Tablet Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



8-26. Country Specific Effervescent Tablet Market



27. Effervescent Tablet Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Effervescent Tablet Market



29. Effervescent Tablet Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis





