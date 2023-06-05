Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2023: Advent of 3D Imaging Systems in Poultry Processing Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global meat, poultry and seafood market grew from $1,505.1 billion in 2022 to $1,617.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The meat, poultry and seafood market is expected to grow to $2069.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The world's population is growing and is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. An increase in the population creates more demand for food. According to 'The Agricultural Outlook' by the OECD and FAO, global cereal production is projected to increase by 13% by 2027. Crop production, farming activities, and trade volumes will have to increase in order to meet the increased population. Therefore, companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for meat, poultry, and seafood products due to the rising population during the forecast period.



Poultry processing companies are increasingly using 3D imaging systems to optimise yields. 3D imaging systems model the poultry bird using sensors and actuators to determine the position of the cut. The bird is put under the vision system, which takes the images and measurements, and the geometry is determined. Near-infrared sensors determine the amount of meat and bone present in the bird. Vision analysis enables the system to perform optimal cuts for each bird regardless of its size and shape. It is a data-driven process that maximises the yield and minimises the per unit cost for poultry meat processing. Major companies involved in pioneering this technology include Gainco, a meat and poultry equipment manufacturer, and Midwest Machine LLC.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the meat, poultry and seafood market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the meat, poultry and seafood market. The regions covered in the meat, poultry and seafood market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the meat, poultry and seafood market report are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for meat, poultry and seafood? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The meat, poultry and seafood market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Meat Products; Poultry; Seafood

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; E-Commerce; Other Distribution Channels

3) By Nature: Organic; Conventional



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1617.36 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2069.85 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

11.1. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Meat Products

Poultry

Seafood

11.2. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

Other Distribution Channels

11.3. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, Segmentation By Nature, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Organic

Conventional

12.1. Global Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Pork; Mutton; Beef; Other Meat Products

12.2. Global Poultry Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Chicken; Turkey; Ducks ; Other Poultry

12.3. Global Seafood Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Crustaceans; Fish; Other Seafood



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w1vdwn

