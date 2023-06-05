Global Medical Devices Market Report 2023: Smaller and Smarter Medical Devices Present Opportunities

Dublin, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Devices Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical devices market is currently witnessing disruption, led primarily by two key factors: increasing digitization of healthcare delivery and the transition of care settings to locations outside the hospital.
There is an increased use of digital technology across the healthcare value chain, and companies operating in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) are expanding the ecosystem.
Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and healthcare-at-home modules will find increased adoption due to the lack of skilled healthcare professionals, workforce burnout, and the closure of hospitals, especially in the United States.
This outlook identifies the strategic imperatives and macroeconomic factors affecting the growth of the medical devices market. It provides market size estimates and forecasts at global and regional levels for the medical devices market and selected market segments.
The study also offers comprehensive predictions for this space for 2023 and beyond. It identifies the key growth opportunities emerging from these changes for market players to leverage and provides detailed information on market trends, drivers, restraints, and companies to watch out for in the cardiovascular, orthopedic, robotics, patient monitoring, and respiratory devices segments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Analysis Highlights
2. Strategic Imperatives
3. Growth Environment
- Global Medical Devices Dashboard
- Market Segmentation
- Growth Environment
4. Macroeconomic Factors
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023
- Global GDP Growth Expectations
- Recessionary/slowdown Expectations for Major Economies
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023
- Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023
- 2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction
- 2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region
- Shift to Outpatient Settings - Impact Analysis
- Cyberattacks on Healthcare Database - Impact Analysis
- Medical Devices - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)
5. Revenue Trends, 2022-2027
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment - Medical Devices
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Key Demand Drivers
6. Top 6 Medical Devices Industry Predictions - 2023
- Prediction 1 - Medical Devices Companies to have Growing Revenue Share from Digital Products and Solutions for Chronic Disease Monitoring
- Prediction 2 - Procedures Volume to Rise in ASCs
- Prediction 3 - Outpatient-based Medical Devices Connectivity (MDC) Market to be as Big as Hospital Market in Next 5 Years
- Prediction 4 - Cardiac Wearables to Dominate the Wearables Sector
- Prediction 5 - Healthcare Staff Turnover to Continue to Spike, Driving the Hospital Operational Efficiency Solutions Market to Increase by More than 10%
- Prediction 6 - Increased Clarity on Regulations for SaMD to Significantly Ramp up Investments
7. Top 5 Medical Devices Cardiovascular Outlook - 2023
- Cardiovascular - 2023 Market Snapshot
- Cardiovascular - Companies to Watch
8. Orthopedics Outlook - 2023
- Orthopedics - 2023 Market Snapshot
- Orthopedics - Companies to Watch
9. Robotics Outlook - 2023
- Robotics - 2023 Market Snapshot
- Robotics - Companies to Watch
10. Patient Monitoring Outlook - 2023
- Patient Monitoring - 2023 Market Snapshot
- Patient Monitoring - Companies to Watch
11. Respiratory Devices Outlook - 2023
- Respiratory Devices - 2023 Market Snapshot
- Respiratory Devices - Companies to Watch
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Care Transition Outside Hospital
- Growth Opportunity 2: Smaller and Smarter Medical Devices
- Growth Opportunity 3: Robots Across Healthcare Settings
- Growth Opportunity 4: Connectivity Solutions Data Monetization
13. Conclusions
14. Next Steps
