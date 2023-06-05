Wilms Tumor Treatment Market Size to Surpass US$ 2,412.6 Million by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global Wilms Tumor Treatment Market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and valued at US$ 1,651.7 million. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 2,412.6 million by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for Wilms tumor treatment indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly.

The Wilms Tumor Treatment market pertains to the pharmaceuticals, therapies, and interventions utilized for managing and treating Wilms tumor, a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children. Wilms tumor, also known as nephroblastoma, is the most common kidney cancer in children and typically occurs in children aged 3 to 4 years. The market is driven by several factors.

Wilms Tumor Treatment Market Scope

Firstly, the increasing incidence of Wilms tumor globally and the growing awareness among healthcare professionals and parents have led to early detection and prompt treatment initiation. Secondly, advancements in diagnostic techniques, such as imaging technologies and genetic testing, have improved the accuracy of diagnosis and staging of Wilms tumor, guiding appropriate treatment strategies.

Thirdly, the development of multimodal treatment approaches, including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, has significantly improved the survival rates and outcomes for children with Wilms tumor. Additionally, ongoing research efforts and clinical trials are exploring targeted therapies and immunotherapies to further enhance treatment options and outcomes.

The market encompasses a range of chemotherapy drugs, surgical instruments, radiation therapy equipment, and supportive care medications for managing the side effects of treatment. The collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and research institutions is crucial in advancing the understanding of Wilms tumor and developing innovative therapies. The Wilms Tumor Treatment market is expected to witness growth as efforts to improve treatment outcomes and long-term survival continue, ensuring a better quality of life for children affected by this pediatric malignancy.

Recent Development in the Wilms Tumor Treatment Market:

In May 2023, research published in the Journal of Urology discovered that pediatric patients who had more extensive lymph node sampling after Wilms tumor surgery and other renal tumor surgeries did not have significant post-operative problems. To better understand the results of the expanded lymph node sample in Wilms tumor surgery, the researchers examined data from 144 patients who received lymph node sampling during surgery between 2005 and 2019.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for Wilms tumor treatment includes:

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

MediLexicon International Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb

APOTEX Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the global Wilms tumor treatment market is segmented into anaplastic and blastemal.

Based on drug type, the global Wilms tumor treatment market is segmented into dactinomycin, vincristine, doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide, etoposide, and carboplatin.

Based on the distribution channel, the global Wilms tumor treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

North America has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, with advanced hospitals, clinics, and research centers. This enables the region to provide high-quality care for Wilms tumor patients, including access to the latest treatments and therapies.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive global market research on the Wilms tumor therapy industry. We examined key market characteristics, notable investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue predictions, competing market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

