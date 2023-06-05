Industrial Protective Clothing Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Workplace Injuries Worldwide Bolsters Demand

Dublin, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Protective Clothing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial protective clothing market is expected to grow from $19.20 billion in 2022 to $20.80 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The industrial protective clothing market is expected to reach $28.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8%.

Increasing workplace injuries around the globe are expected to propel the growth of the industrial protective clothing market going forward. Workplace injuries are illnesses or injuries that occur in a working period. The dangerous working environment is the main cause of workplace injuries. Industrial protective clothing protects employees from accidents and injuries and avoids deadly physical injuries, fractures, or amputations.

For instance, in July 2022, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), a US-based federal organization, there were 1,176,340 nonfatal work injuries that occurred through slips, trips, and falls during work in 2020. Further, in the same year, 1,196,140 accidents involving objects and machinery resulted in serious injuries, and approximately 1,038 American workers (22% of all fatalities) were killed in work-related car accidents. Therefore, the increasing workplace injuries across the globe are driving the industrial protective clothing market.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the industrial protective clothing market. Major companies operating in the industrial protective clothing market are developing product innovations to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in October 2022, UniFirst Corporation, a US-based workwear and textile service company, launched an innovative workwear collection called Spotlite MV. The Spotlite MV visibility workwear collection for men and women offers a wide range of sizes, colors, and designs for slacks, shorts, shirts, polo shirts, vests, and jackets. This collection's distinguishing features include items such as unique segmented reflective silver striping that improves visibility in low light and lightweight, breathable fabric with moisture-wicking technology used for unrivaled comfort and mobility in a contemporary design with a distinct color-block pattern.



In January 2020, Pinnacle Textile Industries, LLC, a US-based manufacturer of service apparel and aprons, acquired Topps Safety Apparel, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Pinnacle Textile Industries, LLC, fulfilled its goal of entry into the safety uniform category, expanding its customer base in the market. Topps Safety Apparel Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of public safety and flame-resistant industrial apparel.



North America was the largest region in the industrial protective clothing market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in indu strial protective clothingreport are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the industrial protective clothing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Durable; Disposable

2) By Application: Flame Retardant Apparel; Chemical Defending Garments; Clean Room; Mechanical Protective; Limited General-Use; Other Application Types

3) By End-User: Healthcare; Manufacturing; Pharmaceutical; Construction; Other End-User Types



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $28.34 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

PBI Performance Products Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Bennett Safetywear

Ansell Ltd.

Teijin Aramid

Australian Defence Apparel Pty Ltd

Workwear Outfitters LLC

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

TenCate Protective Fabrics

Big Bill Ltd.

SW Safety Solutions Inc.

Berne Apparel

Workwear Outfitters LLC.

