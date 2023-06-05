Weather Forecasting Services Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $6.16 Billion by 2028 at a 16% CAGR

Dublin, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weather Forecasting Services Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The weather forecasting services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.08% to reach US$6.168 billion in 2028 from US$2.172 billion in 2021.



Weather forecasting services are specialized organizations that provide meteorological information to various clients, including individuals, businesses, and governments. These services utilize advanced technologies and sophisticated weather models to predict the atmospheric conditions for a particular location or region over a period of time. The information provided by these services is crucial for planning and decision-making, particularly in industries such as agriculture, aviation, and transportation.

Weather forecasting services rely on various data sources to create accurate weather forecasts. These sources include satellite imagery, radar data, weather balloons, and ground-based weather stations. Then, using sophisticated algorithms, meteorologists analyze this data to develop numerical models that simulate atmospheric conditions.

These models are continuously updated based on real-time data, allowing weather forecasters to provide accurate and up-to-date information to their clients. Weather forecasting services employ highly trained and experienced meteorologists who analyze data and develop precise weather forecasts. These experts work in state-of-the-art weather forecasting centers equipped with advanced technology and tools to support their work.



The weather forecasting services market is driven by rising population and urbanization, growing industrialization, and economic growth.



As the global population grows and more people move to urban areas, the demand for weather forecasting services increases. The United Nations predicts that the global population will reach 9.7 billion by 2050, with most of this growth occurring in urban regions. In addition, urban areas are more susceptible to severe weather events, such as hurricanes and flooding, which increases the demand for accurate and timely weather information.

According to the World Bank, urbanization rates are expected to increase from 56% in 2019 to 68% by 2050. Weather forecasting services can capitalize on population growth and urbanization by expanding their services to new regions and investing in advanced technologies to improve the accuracy and speed of their forecasts.



Further, economic growth and industrialization drive demand for weather forecasting services in agriculture, aviation, transportation, and energy industries. Accurate weather forecasts are crucial for planning and decision-making in these industries, and weather-related disruptions can result in significant financial losses. Weather forecasting services can respond to the demand for their services by developing specialized products and services for industries highly dependent on accurate weather information.



Based on end-user, the weather forecasting services market is expected to witness positive growth in the marine segment.



The marine weather forecasting services market is a rapidly growing segment of the overall weather forecasting industry. Maritime weather forecasting services are essential for the safe and efficient operation of marine vessels and offshore facilities and for providing weather-related information to other sectors such as fishing, aquaculture, and tourism. The segment is driven by increasing safety concerns, rising demand for real-time weather data, and the need for accurate weather predictions to support operational decision-making. In addition, with the increasing focus on environmental protection and sustainability, marine weather forecasting services are also being used to support the development of renewable energy sources such as offshore wind farms.



Europe accounted for a significant share of the global weather forecasting services market.



Based on geography, the weather forecasting services market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The European weather forecasting services market is expected to experience steady growth due to the increasing adoption of weather forecasting services in various industries, such as agriculture, energy, and transportation. In addition, the presence of well-established weather forecasting services providers such as MeteoGroup and The Met Office is expected to drive market growth in the region. Moreover, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in weather forecasting is expected to fuel market growth.



Market Segmentation:

By Type

Short-Range

Medium-Range

Long-Range

By End-User

Agriculture

Aviation

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Marine

Retail

Media

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Taiwan

Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2.17 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.17 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

5. WEATHER FORECASTING SERVICES MARKET BY TYPE

6. WEATHER FORECASTING SERVICES MARKET BY END-USER



7. WEATHER FORECASTING SERVICES MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

DTN

Earth Networks

Fugro

Spire Global

StormGeo

IBM

Agricultural Weather Information Service, Inc.

Maxar Technologies

ECMWF

