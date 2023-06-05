Holter ECG Market to surpass USD 3.59 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Holter ECG Market size is projected to cross USD 3.59 billion by 2032. Increasing advancements in Holter ECG technology are likely to favor industry growth over the next ten years. Many companies in this field are pouring-in efforts to develop Holter ECG devices with better miniaturization, improved data storage capacity, longer battery life, and enhanced data analysis algorithms. These technological upgrades have made the devices more reliable, user-friendly, and accurate, thus, making them more appealing to healthcare providers and patients.



Intermittent monitor sales to augment due to Improved patient compliance

The intermittent monitors market size will grow substantially during 2023-2032. Intermittent monitors provide accurate and real-time data, making them an ideal choice for both diagnostic and monitoring purposes. They are generally more tolerable for patients to wear, as they only need to be activated during symptomatic episodes. This can improve patient compliance and adherence to the monitoring protocol, as they do not need to wear the device continuously for an extended period.

Convenience of wireless Holter monitors to favor their adoption

The Holter ECG market share from the wireless Holter monitors segment will exhibit commendable progress through 2032. The ease of use and convenience associated with these monitors favors their adoption. These devices continuously monitor patients’ heart rhythms without needing cumbersome wires and electrodes. Their adoption can also be credited to their ability to monitor patients remotely and provide prompt intervention when required. Additionally, wireless technology minimizes the risk of artifacts and interference that may occur with wired connections.

High availability of advanced ECG devices to increase patient footfall in ASCs

Holter ECG market size from the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment will garner huge gains through 2032. High availability of advanced Holter ECG devices in ASCs will contribute to segment evolution. These facilities deal with patients with underlying heart conditions or those requiring cardiac monitoring before, during, or after a surgical procedure to detect any abnormal or irregular patterns that may require further investigation or intervention.

Asia Pacific to dominate the Holter ECG industry

Asia Pacific Holter ECG market will record a sizeable valuation, depicting a decent growth rate by 2032. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has increased the demand for such devices in the region. Moreover, the rapidly expanding healthcare sector in the region is further creating a notable scope for product uptake. As per IBEF, in the Union Budget of 2023-24, the Government of India awarded over USD 10.76 billion to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Holter ECG Industry Players

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc., Cardiac Insight Inc., GE Healthcare, BPL Medical Technologies, and Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd., among others

Holter ECG Market News:

In February 2021, Royal Philips, a leader in health technology, announced the acquisition of BioTelemetry, Inc., a prominent U.S.-based provider of remote cardiac diagnostics. This acquisition will transform the company’s delivery of care along the health continuum.

