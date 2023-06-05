Samsung Canada puts Canadians in the artist’s chair with creative experiences in Toronto and Montreal as part of the Flex Your Design contest

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced upcoming Samsung Galaxy Studio experiences launching in Montreal and Toronto to highlight the unique creative capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. The experiences will take place at MURAL Festival in Montreal starting June 9, 2023, and the Samsung Experience Store in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre on June 16, 2023. Both Samsung Galaxy Studio experiences aim to inspire Canadians to explore their creativity supported by the latest Samsung Galaxy technology.



The Samsung Galaxy Studio experiences are part of the wider Flex Your Design campaign, which invites participants from across Canada to showcase their personal style by submitting case designs for the Galaxy Z Flip4. Contest entrants will compete for a chance to win 1 of 3 epic Galaxy prize packs including a cash prize of $2,500, a Galaxy Z Flip4, a Galaxy Watch5, and a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra¹.

“Through the Flex Your Design contest and our Samsung Galaxy Studio experiences, we hope to help Canadians discover new avenues for creative self-expression with Galaxy technology,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada.

At both venues, the Samsung Galaxy Studio experiences will deliver immersive creative opportunities including:

The Artist studio: A space for participants to design and submit their own Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone case to the Flex Your Design contest, leveraging the creative tools on the Galaxy Tab S8 Series with S Pen.

A space for participants to design and submit their own Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone case to the Flex Your Design contest, leveraging the creative tools on the Galaxy Tab S8 Series with S Pen. The Print Shop: A place where guests can print their case designs on a custom sticker or on premium poster board, allowing them to own a live/ physical rendition of their art.

A place where guests can print their case designs on a custom sticker or on premium poster board, allowing them to own a live/ physical rendition of their art. The Photo Studio: Attendees can also show off their design by capturing artistic, professional-looking selfies with FlexCam on the Galaxy Z Flip4 – fold the device, choose your best angle and set it down for hands-free content capture – no tripod needed. Each attendee’s design will be incorporated into the photo, projected onto themselves and the backdrop.

Attendees can also show off their design by capturing artistic, professional-looking selfies with FlexCam on the Galaxy Z Flip4 – fold the device, choose your best angle and set it down for hands-free content capture – no tripod needed. Each attendee’s design will be incorporated into the photo, projected onto themselves and the backdrop. Digital Graffiti experience: Galaxy Z Flip4 will transform into a can of virtual spray paint guests can use to design their own graffiti tag or artist logo upon large, digital canvases displayed in the space.

The Artist Studio, Print Shop, Photo Studio and Digital Graffiti experiences will empower guests to flex their creativity, inspired by storytelling and personal expression possibilities on the Galaxy Z Flip4.

From June 9-11 and 16-18, 2023, the Samsung Galaxy Studio experience will be open to MURAL Festival attendees in the historic heart of Saint-Laurent Boulevard, just past the intersection at Prince-Arthur & St-Laurent from 11AM to 11PM on a first come, first served basis.

On June 16, the Samsung Galaxy Studio experience will be open at the Samsung Experience Store in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre from 10AM to 9PM on a first come first served basis.

Those interested in entering the Flex Your Design contest can submit their designs until June 20, 2023, for a chance to win 1 of 3 epic Galaxy prize packs consisting of a cash prize for $2,500, a Galaxy Z Flip4, a Galaxy Watch5, and a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra².

Visit www.samsung.com/flexyourdesign, download the Galaxy Z Flip4 template, create your unique case design and upload alongside your details before June 20, 2023 for a chance to win. Entrants must be 16 years or older to enter.

For more information on the latest Samsung Galaxy news and offerings, please visit www.samsung.com/ca

¹ There is a total of three (3) prize packages available to be won (collectively, the “Prizes” and each individually a “Prize”) each consisting of a $2500 cash prize (by way of a cheque) plus a Galaxy Prize Pack made up of a Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone, Galaxy Watch5 smartwatch, and a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (valued at $3,719.97 based on MSRP) each selected by the Sponsor.

