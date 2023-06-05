Alternatives for Injectable Diabetes Care Market to Hit US$ 10.28 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global alternatives for injectable diabetes care market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 4.68 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 9.3% to reach US$ 10.28 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for alternatives for injectable diabetes care indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. The global Injectable Diabetes Care Market is witnessing the emergence of alternative solutions as patients seek convenient and less invasive options for diabetes management. With the growing prevalence of diabetes worldwide and the increasing demand for patient-centric care, a range of innovative alternatives to injectable therapies is gaining momentum. A recently published market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current trends, market drivers, challenges, and growth opportunities in the field of alternative solutions for injectable diabetes care.

Alternatives for Injectable Diabetes Care Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 4.68 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 10.28 billion CAGR 9.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Injectable therapies, such as insulin injections, have long been the cornerstone of diabetes management. However, factors such as fear of needles, injection site reactions, and the inconvenience of daily injections have driven the exploration of alternative options. Patients are now looking for alternatives that provide effective glucose control while offering convenience, ease of use, and improved quality of life.

The market research report highlights several alternative solutions gaining traction in the injectable diabetes care market. Firstly, oral medications and non-injectable formulations, such as tablets, capsules, and inhalable insulin, are being developed and commercialized to provide patients with more convenient options for glucose control. These alternatives aim to reduce the need for frequent injections and simplify the daily management of diabetes.

Secondly, advancements in technology have led to the development of wearable devices and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. These innovative solutions enable real-time monitoring of glucose levels, providing patients with valuable insights into their diabetes management. CGM systems offer a non-invasive method to track glucose levels and help patients make informed decisions regarding diet, exercise, and medication adjustments.

Furthermore, research is underway to explore the potential of closed-loop systems, also known as artificial pancreas systems, which combine continuous glucose monitoring and automated insulin delivery. These systems aim to mimic the function of a healthy pancreas by continuously monitoring glucose levels and delivering insulin as needed, reducing the need for manual injections and enhancing glucose control.

Recent Development in the Alternatives for Injectable Diabetes Care Market:

In May 2022, The MiniMed 780G System was introduced in India by Medtronic India. The MiniMed 780G system is a cutting-edge closed-loop insulin pump device for the management of type 1 diabetes in patients between the ages of 7-80.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for alternatives for injectable diabetes care includes:

Ypsomed AG

Insulet Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Tandem Diabetic Care, Inc.

Cellenovo

Market Segmentation:

Based on products, the global alternatives for the injectable diabetes care market are segmented into insulin pumps, inhaled insulin, insulin patches, and others.

The insulin pumps segment is sub-segmented into untethered insulin pumps, implantable insulin pumps, and tethered insulin pumps.

Based on end-user, the global alternatives for the injectable diabetes care market are segmented into hospitals, diabetes clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings.

Table of Content

ALTERNATIVES FOR INJECTABLE DIABETES CARE MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

