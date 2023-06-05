Global Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organizations Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $16.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.4%

Dublin, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organizations Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Personal, Non-personal Promotion), By End-use (Pharma, Biopharma Companies), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical contract sales organizations market size is expected to reach USD 16.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., LTD

Axxelus

EPS Corporation.

QFR SOLUTIONS

MaBico

Mednext Pharma Private Limited

Peak Pharma Solutions Inc.

IQVIA, Inc.

Promoveo Health

Syneous Health

High adoption of new technologies for contract sales by pharmaceutical contract sales organizations (CSO), an increase in the interest among end-users to increase the sales of biopharmaceutical and small molecule drugs, and the surge in demand for reducing the cost associated with in-house sales are some of the key factors supporting the growth of the industry. Over the years, the number of new drug launches has increased.



For instance, according to the IQVIA report on R&D trends, 84 new active substances were launched globally in 2021, which was double as compared to the last five years. The increase in drug launches globally is expected to improve the demand for contract sales services, which is likely to support industry growth.

Prescription drug sales are witnessing a steady rise. For instance, according to Evaluate Pharma, worldwide total prescription drug sales accounted for USD 1,066 billion in 2021 and will reach USD 1,612 billion by 2028. The growing demand for sales among pharmaceutical companies is expected to improve the demand for CSO services for pharmaceuticals in the post-pandemic period.



Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organizations Market Report Highlights

Based on service, the personal promotion segment dominated the industry in 2022. A rise in the R&D activities of pharmaceutical companies is expected to increase the number of new drug launches, and approvals are expected to support the segment growth

The pharmaceutical companies end-use segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 due to the high competition among pharmaceutical companies in product sales, promoting the demand for an efficient team to support their sales activities

North America held the largest revenue share in 2022. A significant number of drugs were launched in the region in the previous years, especially in the U.S., which is one of the key factors supporting the region's growth

Moreover, the region's public organization is steadily focused on supporting R&D activities by providing funding. This has further supported the region's growth

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organization Market (CSO) Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increase the R&D activities on drugs and increase in the drug pipeline

3.2.1.2. Growing interest of pharmaceutical companies to increase the sales of the products

3.2.1.3. Adoption of digital technologies by Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organizations

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Quality issues associated with outsourcing

3.2.3. Covid-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis

3.2.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.2.5. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organization Market (CSO): Service Segment Analysis

4.1. Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organization Market (CSO) Market: Definition & Scope

4.2. Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organization Market (CSO) Market: Service Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.2.1. Personal Promotion

4.2.1.1. Personal promotion market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.1.2. Promotional sales team

4.2.1.2.1. Promotional sales team market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.1.3. Key account management

4.2.1.3.1. Key account management market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.1.4. Vacancy Management

4.2.1.4.1. Vacancy Management market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Non-Personal Promotion

4.2.2.1. Non-Personal promotion market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2.2. Medical affairs solutions

4.2.2.2.1. Medical affairs solutions market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2.3. Remote medical science liaisons

4.2.2.3.1. Remote medical science liaisons market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2.4. Nurse (clinical) educators

4.2.2.4.1. Nurse (clinical) educators market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2.5. Others

4.2.2.5.1. Others market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organization Market (CSO): End-use Segment Analysis

5.1. Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organization Market (CSO) Market: Definition & Scope

5.2. Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organization Market (CSO) Market: End Use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2.1. Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2.1.1. Pharmaceutical companies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.2.2.1. Biopharmaceutical companies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Organization Market (CSO): Regional Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1yqko

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment