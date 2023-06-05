Smart Aquaculture Market (New Insights Report) By 2023 which is Booming Strong Growth in the Globe till 2029

PUNE, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Aquaculture Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation.

The global Smart Aquaculture market size is projected to grow from US$ 3923.8 million in 2022 to US$ 6540.6 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2029.

Global Aquaculture key players include Marineharvest, Cooke Aquaculture, Cermaq, Zhanjiang Guolian , Nireus Aquaculture, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 2%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by India and Europe, having a total share about 10 percent.

In terms of product, Fishes is the largest segment, with a share about 65%. And in terms of application, the application includes Goldfish, Koi, Tropical Fish.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Smart Aquaculture Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Smart agriculture, allows farmers to maximize yields using minimal resources such as water, fertilizer, and seeds. By deploying sensors and mapping fields, farmers can begin to understand their crops at a micro scale, conserve resources, and reduce impacts on the environment. Smart agriculture has roots going back to the 1980s when Global Positioning System (GPS) capability became accessible for civilian use. Once farmers were able to accurately map their crop fields, they could monitor and apply fertilizer and weed treatments only to areas that required it. During the 1990s, early precision agriculture users adopted crop yield monitoring to generate fertilizer and pH correction recommendations. As more variables could be measured and entered into a crop model, more accurate recommendations for fertilizer application, watering, and even peak yield harvesting, could be made. A number of sensing technologies are used in precision agriculture, providing data that helps farmers monitor and optimize crops, as well as adapt to changing environmental factors. This report mainly covers the Smart agriculture senor and robot and other device. software and other service solution is not covered.

Segmentation by type

Smart Feeding Systems

Monitoring & Control Systems

Others

Segmentation by application

Marine-based Aquaculture

Land-based Aquaculture

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Smart Aquaculture Market: -

AKVA

InnovaSea

Deep Trekker

Eruvaka

Steinsvik

Aquabyte

Detailed TOC of Global Smart Aquaculture Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2023-2029

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Market Estimation Caveats

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Aquaculture Market Size 2018-2029

2.1.2 Smart Aquaculture Market Size CAGR by Region 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

2.2 Smart Aquaculture Segment by Type

2.2.1 Smart Feeding Systems

2.2.2 Monitoring & Control Systems

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Smart Aquaculture Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Smart Aquaculture Market Size CAGR by Type (2018 VS 2022 VS 2029)

2.3.2 Global Smart Aquaculture Market Size Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

2.4 Smart Aquaculture Segment by Application

2.4.1 Marine-based Aquaculture

2.4.2 Land-based Aquaculture

2.5 Smart Aquaculture Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Smart Aquaculture Market Size CAGR by Application (2018 VS 2022 VS 2029)

2.5.2 Global Smart Aquaculture Market Size Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

And More…

1.To study and analyze the global Smart Aquacultureconsumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Smart Aquaculture Market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Smart Aquaculturemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Smart Aquaculture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Smart Aquaculture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Smart Aquaculture Market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Smart Aquaculture Market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the Smart Aquaculture Market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Smart Aquaculture Market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Client Focus

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Smart Aquaculture market?



Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Smart Aquaculture,Industry.



2. How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?



With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Please find the key player list in Summary.



3. What are your main data sources?



Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.



Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.



4. Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?



Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

