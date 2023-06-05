Global Network as a Service Market to Grow by $19.9 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network as a Service Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The network as a service market is forecast to grow by USD 19,994.1 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The report on the network as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of cloud services by enterprises, high reliability and security for mission-critical businesses applications, and rising demand for widespread and high-speed network coverage.



The network as a service market is segmented as below:

By End-user

IT and telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail and others

By Type

WAN as a service

LAN as a service

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing inclination toward cloud technology as one of the prime reasons driving the network as a service market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing new data center infrastructures worldwide and demand for low-cost IT infrastructure and faster data accessibility will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the network as a service market covers the following areas:

Network as a service market sizing

Network as a service market forecast

Network as a service market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading network as a service market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., AppsFlyer Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., DATADOME group, Forter Ltd., Human Security Inc., Imperva Inc., InfiSecure Technologies Inc., Intechnica Ltd., Kasada Pty Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Pixalate Europe Ltd., Reblaze Technologies Ltd., Shape Software Inc., Six Dee Netad Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Stealth Network Services, Telstra Ltd., The Drupal Association, Variti International GmbH, and VMware Inc. Also, the network as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.



Executive Summary:



The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global network as a service market: Akamai Technologies Inc., AppsFlyer Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., DATADOME group, Forter Ltd., Human Security Inc., Imperva Inc., InfiSecure Technologies Inc., Intechnica Ltd., Kasada Pty Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Pixalate Europe Ltd., Reblaze Technologies Ltd., Shape Software Inc., Six Dee Netad Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Stealth Network Services, Telstra Ltd., The Drupal Association, Variti International GmbH, and VMware Inc.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing inclination toward cloud technology.'



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing use of cloud services by enterprises.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Type



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



