Industrial Sugar Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Global Consumption of Sugar and Growth in International Trade Boosts Sector

The industrial sugar market is projected to reach USD 59.1 billion by 2028 from USD 46.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period in terms of value. The demand for industrial sugar is driven by the growth in the food and beverage industry, which accounts for the majority of sugar consumption. The increasing demand for convenience foods and beverages has led to an increase in the use of sugar as a sweetener and preservative.

The pharmaceutical and chemical industries also use sugar as a raw material in the production of various products. Moreover, the industrial sugar market is also influenced by the growing trend toward natural and organic food products, which has increased demand for organic sugar. Additionally, the market for alternative sweeteners, such as high-fructose corn syrup, is also impacting the demand for industrial sugar.

By type, white sugar is projected in high demand during the forecast period.

Several factors, including the growing demand for processed foods and beverages and the increasing use of sugar in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries, drive the global market for white sugar. The market is also influenced by factors such as sugar prices, government regulations, and the availability of raw sugar. Moreover, the raw sugar undergoes a refining process that removes impurities and produces a granulated, white product that is approximately 99.5% pure sucrose. This refined white sugar is commonly used in the food and beverage industry as a sweetener and in other industrial applications.

By form, the market for granulated industrial sugar is projected in high demand

Granulated sugar is commonly used as a sweetener in a wide variety of food and beverage products, including baked goods, confectionery, soft drinks, and other processed foods. The demand for granulated sugar is steady throughout the year because it is a common ingredient in many food and beverage products. The granulated sugar market is also influenced by various external factors such as changes in government regulations, weather conditions, and trade policies. For instance, changes in sugar import/export tariffs and quotas can impact the availability and prices of granulated sugar in different regions of the world.

Asia Pacific will significantly contribute towards market growth during the forecast period

The industrial sugar market in the Asia Pacific region has been experiencing steady growth over the past few years. This growth can be attributed to the dominance of domestic food manufacturers, which is driving the adoption of food & beverages industry in the region. Moreover, the food and beverage industry is the largest consumer of industrial sugar in the region, due to the high demand for sweeteners and other sugar-based ingredients in various food and beverage products. Additionally, the pharmaceutical and personal care industries are also driving the growth of the industrial sugar market in the region, as sugar is widely used in the production of medicines and cosmetic products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Global Consumption of Sugar and Growth in International Trade

Increasing Use of Sugar By-Products in Industries

Rising Use of Beet Sugar as Raw Material in Beverage Production

Restraints

Need for Water-Consuming Monoculture Production

Increasing Popularity of Alternate Sweeteners as Sugar Substitutes

Opportunities

Growing Need to Explore Potential of Sugarcane Crops Using Energy Optimization

Increasing Development of the Global Sugar Industry

Preferential Trade Agreements Governing Sugar Imports

Challenges

Fluctuations in Price and Availability of Sugar

High Cost of Producing Sugar

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $46.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $59.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

