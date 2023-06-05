Global Phytosterols Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Consumer Health Awareness Post-COVID-19 Pandemic for Functional Food & Beverages

Dublin, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Phytosterols Market by Composition (Beta-Sitosterol, Campesterol, Stigmasterol), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, and Feed), Form (Dry, Liquid), Source, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





According to the report, the global phytosterols market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028 from USD 1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period in terms of value. Phytosterols (plant sterol and stanol esters) are plant-derived compounds well-known for their health benefits. They resemble structurally with cholesterol and thus compete with it for absorption in the blood. As a result, phytosterol lower the blood LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) levels, which is responsible for cardiovascular diseases, promoting good health.

By form, liquid is projected to witness an increased market share during the forecast period

According to an article published in Forbes in September 2022, demand for Ready-To-Drink (RTD) beverages is skyrocketing, fueling the demand for phytosterols in liquid form. With the rise in demand, production, and consumption of functional food & beverage products in aqueous forms, such as juices, gels, and emulsions such as sauces, the demand for liquid phytosterols is bound to increase, thereby creating opportunities for the less commercialized segment in the research domain for innovation and solutions.

By Application, the market for cosmetics & personal care may benefit from increased demand for natural products

The increasing use of phytosterols in the cosmetics and personal care products segment can be attributed to the growing consumer interest in health and grooming. Changing consumer lifestyles and economic factors such as the rise in per capita income, especially in developing regions, have allowed consumers to spend more on personal grooming, thereby driving the demand for phytosterols.

Brazil will significantly contribute towards market growth of South America during the forecast period

Brazil is a developing country with an increasing middle-class population, which contributes significantly to the development of the functional food industry. All these factors are expected to boost the country's demand for plant-based food products such as phytosterols-enriched margarine and spreads. Brazil also offers growth opportunities for the manufacturers of functional food products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Consumer Health Awareness Post-COVID-19 Pandemic for Functional Food & Beverages

Rising Demand for Livestock Products

Growing Demand for Superior Personal and Healthcare Products

Restraints

Side-Effects of Phytosterols

Concerns Regarding Vitamin Deficiency

Opportunities

Global Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Challenges

High Popularity of Other Functional Ingredients

Lack of Consumer Awareness in Developing and Under-Developed Countries

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 216 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global





