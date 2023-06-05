Brown Sugar Market Size & Share to Surpass $31.2 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Brown Sugar Market is valued at USD 17.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 31.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

The growth of the food and drink sector is advancing the global Brown Sugar market. There are several food-related uses for Brown Sugar, including dairy, baking, and other uses. As real wages have expanded in developed economies, there is a greater demand for upscale consumer goods like bakery goods, enhancing their relevance to the food and beverage industry. The baking industry prefers Brown Sugar over regular sugar due to its hygroscopic nature and the presence of molasses, which is predicted to increase demand for Brown Sugar shortly.

We forecast that the bakery products in the Brown Sugar market will account for more than 25% of total sales by 2030. Due to rising consumer interest, household manufacturing of bakery goods is also anticipated to grow dramatically in emerging nations, resulting in healthy growth in the Brown Sugar market throughout the projection period. Since urban customers' disposable incomes have increased and there is a corresponding increase in consumer appetite for luxury goods like bakery items, bakery products have become increasingly important to the economic dynamics of the food and beverage industry.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/brown-sugar-market-2145/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Consumer Awareness Regarding its Benefits Support Market Expansion

According to estimates, the growing consumer knowledge of the advantages of brown soda consumption will create profitable market prospects and increase the market's growth rate in the future. The circulatory system is improved by Brown Sugar, which also promotes platelet growth. Brown Sugar has more ingredients than traditional white sugar, such as iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. Brown Sugar sweetens many prepared dishes and drinks, stews, and marinades.

High Usage across Food and Beverage Industry Drives Market Growth

One of the main factors propelling the global Brown Sugar market recently has been the food and beverage sector growth in urban regions. Particularly in urban areas, where the desire for sweetened beverages is growing, there is a rise in beverage requests. This demand will stay a key factor in the Brown Sugar market. This pattern is likely to persist given the rise in popularity of energy drinks and beverages with a fruit base or flavour, as well as that Brown Sugar contains jaggery and is traditionally disliked for regular household consumption as table sugar due to its dark hue.

Top Players in the Global Brown Sugar Market

Imperial Sugar (U.S.)

American Crystal Sugar (U.S.)

Hudsucker AG (Germany)

ASR Group (U.S.)

Sunshine Sugar (South Africa)

Tate & Lyle (UK)

DOMINO FOODS INC (U.S.)

Garrett Ingredients (UK)

Bollington Food Group (UK)

Organic Tattva (India)

Mantra Organic (India)

Nord Zucker (Germany)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Taikoo Sugar Limited (China)

Wholesome Sweeteners Inc (U.S.)

Roizen (Brazil)

Budget Limitation? Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing

Top Trends in the Global Brown Sugar Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Brown Sugar industry is the Burgeoning Market Strategies by Market Players. The market participants have been developing various tactics that will present multiple prospects for growth. Businesses are focusing more and more on building strategic relationships with several multinational enterprises to make their products available on a global scale. Corporations are actively diversifying their product lines and increasing production to fulfil the need for solutions emerging from various fields.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Brown Sugar industry is its increasing demand for bakery products. Due to the rising demand for Western bakery items in developing economies, the demand for bakery products in urban areas will play a significant role in driving the Brown Sugar industry. The expanding bakery sector is predicted to be the main consumer of Brown Sugar, which will help the sector's future growth. Bakery items are in exceptionally high demand all around the world because of the economic dynamics of the food and beverage business. Due to the rising demand for bakery goods in urban areas in these regions, the growth of the domestic bakery products sector in developing markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, is anticipated to become a significant driver promoting this growth market in the years to come.



Top Report Findings

Based on the Type, the Dark category controls most of the Brown Sugar market's revenue. Dark Brown Sugar is most frequently used in baked items, including pies, cakes, cookies, and cakes. Dark Brown Sugars are particularly well-known for having a high haemoglobin content. They are a great addition to desserts like crème Brulé or puddings with a toffee or caramel flavour. The darkest, richest types contain a processing residue of molasses greater than 50%. Due to the unprocessed molasses, dark Brown Sugar has a higher moisture content than white granulated sugar (about 45%); hence it should be crammed into jars or containers to prevent hardening.





Based on the Form, the Brown Sugar Syrups category controls most of the Brown Sugar market's revenue. Simple syrup, another name for liquid sugar, is frequently used to sweeten cocktails, tea, iced coffee, citrus, and other cold beverages. It is simpler to incorporate into cold beverages than ordinary sugar because it is a liquid sweetener. Between 88 and 93% of Brown Sugar is sucrose. Takeaway: Brown Sugar is frequently added to meals that have already been prepared and are not safer than other sugars, like cane sugar, corn syrup, and honey.





Based on the Distributional Channel, most of the Brown Sugar market's revenue is controlled by the Online Retailing category. Internet sales now make up about a quarter of the retail sector, expanding at an astounding rate. Businesses that disregard e-commerce risk seeing their business decline as consumers switch to online shopping.





Based on End Users, most of the Brown Sugar market's revenue is controlled by the Pharmaceuticals category Acne, erythema, and eczema can all be treated with Brown Sugar because it also has anti-inflammatory properties. - A Brown Sugar cane sweetness is derived from the Subs officinarum plant. Because that contains some advantageous elements, Brown Sugar is healthier than refined white sugar. The two substances are chemically equivalent. It is frequently employed in medical applications, such as parenteral feeding and IV hydration.





Based on Applications, the bakery category controls most of the Brown Sugar market's revenue. Bakery is one of the most often used applications for natural Brown Sugar worldwide. It is capable of helping improve baked foods' flavour, structure, and colour without altering their flavour and aroma or sweetness. Given the growing need for healthier food ingredients that are high in nutrients but low in sugar, this industry sector is anticipated to hold a bigger market share throughout the forecast period.



Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/brown-sugar-market-2145/0

Recent Developments in the Global Brown Sugar Market

April 2022: Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC (FMN) has introduced the first 100% Nigerian {{keyword}}. Customers' affinity for Nigerian products will grow when high-quality {{keyword}} is fortified with vitamin A and other health benefits.

Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC (FMN) has introduced the first 100% Nigerian {{keyword}}. Customers' affinity for Nigerian products will grow when high-quality {{keyword}} is fortified with vitamin A and other health benefits. March 2021: U.S. Sugar announced a deal with Louis Dreyfus Company to buy the business and assets of Imperial Sugar Company, a port refiner with facilities in Georgia and Kentucky. This change will enhance output while decreasing costs.

U.S. Sugar announced a deal with Louis Dreyfus Company to buy the business and assets of Imperial Sugar Company, a port refiner with facilities in Georgia and Kentucky. This change will enhance output while decreasing costs. January 2021: Nutrition Innovation, a Singapore-based food tech firm, announced that it would bring its sugar reduction technology Nucane Life to Malaysia in collaboration with local sugar giant CSR, offering local food manufacturers a clean label option for reformulation with added functional properties based on common cane sugar.

Nutrition Innovation, a Singapore-based food tech firm, announced that it would bring its sugar reduction technology Nucane Life to Malaysia in collaboration with local sugar giant CSR, offering local food manufacturers a clean label option for reformulation with added functional properties based on common cane sugar. In 2021, to introduce its sugar reduction technology Nuance Life and give local food manufacturers a clean label option for reformulation with additional functional properties based on common cane sugar, Nutrition Innovation, a Singapore-based food technology company, recently announced that it was expanding to Malaysia in collaboration with the nation's largest sugar producer, CSR.

to introduce its sugar reduction technology Nuance Life and give local food manufacturers a clean label option for reformulation with additional functional properties based on common cane sugar, Nutrition Innovation, a Singapore-based food technology company, recently announced that it was expanding to Malaysia in collaboration with the nation's largest sugar producer, CSR. In 2021, according to a statement from Imperial Sugar Company, a port refiner with facilities in Georgia and Kentucky, U.S. Sugar and Louis Dreyfus Company have agreed to sell their operations and assets. By doing this, expenses will go down while output goes up.



Bakery Products Category of the Application Segment of Global Brown Sugar Market Forecast to Generate Around a Quarter of the Global Segment Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Application, the Brown Sugar market is divided into Bakery Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, Confectionery Products and Medicinal Products.

The bakery products market was the largest market by application, and it is anticipated to continue to hold the top spot during the projected period. Since it gives baked goods taste and moisture, Brown Sugar is frequently used in baking. Moreover, the syrup in Brown Sugar helps keep cakes and cookies from drying out. It typically softens and moistens baked foods. 1 Cakes, muffins, chocolates, and icing don't dry out too soon because sugar and water bind to lock in moisture. While dark Brown Sugar has a stronger caramel flavor and is greatly used as a rub for steaks, light Brown Sugar is used more frequently in baking. Yet, many bakers may substitute light and dark Brown Sugar for each other.

On the other hand, the Beverages category is anticipated to grow significantly. As customers are aware of their response to therapy, they choose healthier foods like dairy goods and low-sugar beverages, which has increased the use of natural Brown Sugar in drinking applications. Because it contains potash (60 mg), calcium (18 mg), and calcium, using this type of sweetener in tea or coffee can make a person feel more energized after ingesting it (20mg).

Asia Pacific Region of the Global Brown Sugar Market Anticipated to Generate Nearly Half the Total Global Revenue

The Asia Pacific region is projected to do so in the coming years. Tropical nations, including China, Burma, Vietnam, India, South Korea, Bolivia, Brazil, and Indonesia, produce most of the world's Brown Sugar. One nation that produces Brown Sugar and has a significant export opportunity is Indonesia. In Indonesia, Brown Sugar is frequently used as a sweetener, flavouring, and colour enhancer. It is one of the substitutes used to satisfy Indonesia's demand for sugar. Due to its rising demand, sweetened with sugar is made in various nations, like Mexico and Bangladesh. The primary cause of this growth can be customers becoming more mindful of the benefits of using natural Brown Sugars in beverages, confections, and baked goods. Local firms with a significant presence in the manufacturing and distribution chains for these products that drive this market can be found here.

The North America region is projected to see the fastest growth in the Brown Sugar market. In North America, there is a higher utilization of bread goods. Since Brown Sugar is the central aspect of these foods, regional demand for the sweetener is expected to increase. In addition, most of the main food producers generate significant amounts of Brown Sugar due to increased demand, which shows demand is rising quickly. Also, most major food producers are producing enormous amounts of Brown Sugar due to the rising demand for it, demonstrating that consumption is rising year after year.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on Brown Sugar Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Brown Sugar Market Segmentation

By Type

Dark

Light

Regular



By Form

Powdered Brown Sugar

Granules Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar Syrup

Brown Sugar Cubes

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retailers

Online Retailer

Other Distribution Channel



By End-User

Hotels

Restaurants

Café

Lounges

Pharmaceutical Industry

Residential Sector

Cosmetic Industry



By Application

Bakery Products

Beverages

Dairy Products

Confectionery Products

Medicinal Products



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/brown-sugar-market-2145

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 17.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 31.2 Billion CAGR 8.3% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Imperial Sugar, American Crystal Sugar, Sudzucker AG, ASR Group, Sunshine Sugar, Tate & Lyle, DOMINO FOODS INC, Garrett Ingredients, Billington Food Group, Organic Tattva, Mantra Organic, Nordzucker, Cargill Inc.rporated, Taikoo Sugar Limited, Wholesome Sweeteners Inc, Raizen Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/brown-sugar-market-2145/request-sample

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Sugar Syrup Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/sugar-syrup-market-2077

Organic Coffee Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/organic-coffee-market-2048

Ascorbic Acid Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ascorbic-acid-market-2040

Beet Sugar Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/beet-sugar-market-2039

Aquaculture Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/aquaculture-market-2032

Protein Bar Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/protein-bar-market-1983

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: