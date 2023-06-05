Augmented Reality Market Size to Surpass USD 1109.71 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 50.7%

Pune, India, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global augmented reality market size was valued at USD 42.20 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 62.75 billion in 2023 to USD 1109.71 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 50.7% during the forecast period. Retail Segment to Gain Traction Owing to Growing Focus on Consumer Experience. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, Global Augmented Reality Market Forecast, 2023-2030.





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/augmented-reality-ar-market-102553





Key Industry Development:

March 2022 – Tata Consultancy Services entered a partnership with WWF (World Wide Fund) Singapore. The deal is focused on driving awareness regarding tiger trail by deploying AR. The trail is centered on encouraging discussion and education with digital experience.

Key Takeaways

Augmented reality market size in North America was USD 13.72 Billion in 2022

TCS Inked a Partnership with WWF Singapore to Strengthen Industry Position

Growing popularity of AR-based remote assistance across industries to Aid Segment Expansion

Driving Experience Segment to Gain Prominence Driven by Increasing Endeavor on Providing Interactive Driving Experience





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global augmented reality market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Vuzix Corporation (U.S.), Meta Platforms, Inc. (U.S.), PTC, Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Magic Leap, Inc. (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 50.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 1109.71 Billion Base Year 2022 Augmented Reality Market Size in 2022 USD 42.20 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Industry, Application and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/augmented-reality-ar-market-102553





Drivers and Restraints:

Surge in Market Value Impelled by Escalating Adoption of AR Technology

One of the vital factors propelling the augmented reality market growth comprise an increase in the adoption of immersive technologies for supporting healthcare workers. Additional factor favoring industry expansion is the increase in technology adoption across a range of use cases.

However, the market expansion could be hindered by the long term effects of augmented reality on mental health.





Segmentation:

By Industry

Gaming

Media

Automotive

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Real Estate/Architecture/Interior Design

Defense & Aerospace

Art & Designing

Law Enforcement

Others (Government, Logistics, and Others)

By Application

Interactive Showroom

Driving Experience

Virtual Fitting Room

Brand Engagement

Space Visualization and Virtual Tours

Augmented Surgeries

Medical Education

Drug Information

Well Being

eLearning Apps

Professional Training

Developing & Designing

Training & Upskilling

Quality Control

Virtual Walkthrough

Designing Staging

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Emerge as Prominent Region Owing to Growing Investments in Emerging Technologies

North America is set to lead the augmented reality market share is anticipated to depict substantial growth over the forecast period. The surge is due to escalating investments in emerging technologies in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is poised to record commendable expansion throughout the projected period. The growth is driven by the booming gaming, retail, manufacturing, and automotive sectors.





Quick Buy - Augmented Reality Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102553





Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Enter into Partnership Agreements to Strengthen Industry Expansion

Major augmented reality companies are adopting and implementing a range of initiatives for strengthening the position of their businesses. These strategies include acquisitions, merger agreements, and the rollout of new solutions. Some of the other steps comprise an increase in research activities and the launch of new solutions. In January 2022, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. collaborated with Microsoft Corporation for the expansion of enterprise and customer sector’s AR adoption. The companies are aimed to offer transformative experience for next generation augmented reality devices for metaverse ecosystem.





FAQs

How big is the augmented reality market?

Augmented reality market size was USD 42.20 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 1109.71 billion by 2030.

How fast is the augmented reality market growing?

The augmented reality market will exhibit a CAGR of 50.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Virtual Reality Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245