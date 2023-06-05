Immunoglobulin Market Size to Surpass USD 29.57 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9%

Pune, India, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Immunoglobulin Market size was valued at USD 15.05 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from 16.24 billion in 2023 to USD 29.57 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. A growing number of patients who are suffering from auto-immune disorders such as Guillain-Barré Syndrome and IVIG have proven effective treatments for this disorder, which is set to drive market growth. One of the reasons that raised the demand for these products is the shifting trend of consumers toward subcutaneous products over intravenous products. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled "Immunoglobulin Market, 2023-2030."

Key Industry Development

March 2023- Kendrion S.p.A and Advanced Infusion Care (AIC) entered into a distribution contract for the distribution of GAMMAKED for the treatment of CIDP in adults and ITPin adults and children.





Key Takeaways

The market will exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 8.9% during (2023-2030).

The Primary Immunodeficiency (PI) segment will lead the market, by indication.

Grifols, S.A., CSL Limited, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited are the major players in the market.

The rising prevalence of key immunodeficiency disorders and increasing R&D investments to introduce advanced products are the key drivers of the market.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Companies leading the global Immunoglobulin Market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), CSL Limited (U.S.), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.P.A (Italy), Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (U.K.), LFB Group (France), Shanghai RAAS (China), China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (TAIBANG BIOLOGIC GROUP) (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 8.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 29.57 billion Base Year 2022 Immunoglobulin Market Size in 2023 USD 16.24 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160













Drivers and Restraints

Rising Cases of Immunodeficiency Disorders to Drive Market Advancement

Rising cases of immunodeficiency disorders, such as leukaemia, hepatitis, multiple myeloma, and others, are anticipated to drive the immunoglobulin market growth. According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, around 397,501 people in the U.S. have leukaemia or are in remission period and around 138,415 people had myeloma in 2021. Several articles have reported that the large geriatric population is more prone to auto-immune disorders, which is expected to increase the demand for this product. Increasing investments by major players for the introduction of advanced therapy is expected to aid market growth.

However, the high cost associated with therapy is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Segments

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

By Indication

Primary Immunodeficiency (PI)

Secondary Immunodeficiency (SID)

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Guillain Barré Syndrome

Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)

Others

By Form

Liquid

Lyophilized

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Market Share Due to Increasing Initiatives by Market Players

North America is anticipated to head the immunoglobulin market share due to the availability of insurance coverage and rising initiatives for the introduction of effective drugs by leading players.

Asia Pacific is set to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising healthcare reforms, government initiatives to provide immunoglobulin therapies at an affordable cost, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Competitive Landscape

Increasing Initiatives by Key Market Players to Set Market Progression

Key players in the market, such as Grifols, S.A., CSL Limited, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, hold the majority of the market share. An increasing number of initiatives by market players is set to boost market growth. In September 2021, Grifols, S.A. acquired Biotest AG with an aim to strengthen its presence globally. Other market players such as Octapharma AG and Kedrion Biopharma focused on clinical trials and new product development.





FAQ’s

How big is the Immunoglobulin Market?

The Immunoglobulin Market size was USD 15.05 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Immunoglobulin Market growing?

The Immunoglobulin Market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

