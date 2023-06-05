Bone Void Fillers Market Size to Surpass USD 5.02 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3%

Pune, India, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone void fillers market size was USD 3.09 billion in 2022. The market is predicted to rise from USD 3.27 billion in 2023 to reach USD 5.02 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the projected period. The surge is due to the growing prevalence of numerous bone diseases such as bone infections and bone tumors. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Bone Void Fillers Market, 2023-2030”.

Key Industry Developments:

January 2022: BONESUPPORT AB announced a distribution agreement with OrthoPediatrics Corp. to distribute CERAMENT BONE VOID FILLER (BVF) to pediatric hospitals within the U.S.





Key Takeaways:

Trauma surgeries dropped by 21.2% to 66.7%, elective orthopaedic surgeries by 33.3% to 100%, and patient visits for these procedures dropped by 37.7% to 74.2%.

The U.S. FDA granted the business permission to deploy its antibiotic eluting void filler solution in its first clinical trial.

According to the American Cancer Society, Inc., 3,910 primary bone cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the year 2022, which is expected to drive product demand over the anticipated period.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given BONESUPPORT AB permission to use CERAMENT BVF as a bone void filler.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

BONESUPPORT AB (Sweden), Biocomposites (U.K.), Collagen Matrix, Inc (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Stryker (U.S.), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), Graftys (France)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.3 % 2030 Value Projection USD 5.02 Billion Base Year 2022 Bone Void Fillers Market Size in 2023 USD 3.27 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140





Drivers & Restraints:

Market Growth to be Driven by Increase in Bone Diseases and Other Related Incidents

The rising prevalence of bone-related diseases, such as bone tumors and osteomyelitis, is propelling the market growth. In addition, other types of bone lesions, trauma, and bone fractures necessitate the use of bone void fillers. The American Cancer Society predicted 3,910 primary bone cancer diagnoses in 2022, which is expected to fuel the market for bone void fillers over the forecast period.

However, growing clinical limitations and under penetration of bone void filling materials led to a reduction in their adoption. This factor may limit the bone void fillers market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America to Account for the Largest Market Share due to Adoption of Synthetic Void Fillers

North America dominated the bone void fillers market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The rapid adoption of synthetic void fillers involving various material types, such as tricalcium phosphate and calcium sulfate, and the increased launch of advanced products by market players, are expected to drive the market growth in the region.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributable to the presence of strong and emerging market players such as Biocomposites and BONESUPPORT AB.





Segments:

Demineralized Bone Matrix Segment to Dominate Driven by Growing Product Adoption

On the basis of type, the market is divided into demineralized bone matrix, collagen matrix, calcium sulfate, tri-calcium phosphate, and others. The demineralized bone matrix segment is set to dominate over the estimated period. The surge is on account of the robust DBM presence in the portfolio of various companies.

Putty Segment to Record Substantial Demand Impelled by Rising Product Launches

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into gel, granules, paste, putty, and others. The putty segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR over the study period. The rise is propelled by the surging prevalence of bone diseases in developing countries.

Hospitals Segment to Register Lucrative Demand Propelled by the Rising Number of Orthopedic Surgeries

By end-user, the market is fragmented into hospital, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is anticipated to dominate due to increasing number of hospitals in developing and developed countries.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report focuses on key elements such as market product launches. It also includes an overview of bone void filler guidelines, indication, site of placement of bone void filling material, and key industry developments such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Competitive Landscape:

Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, and DePuy Synthes are market leaders with sizable market shares in 2021. The majority of bone void fillers are manufactured by companies with a strong product portfolio that targets the spine, which is the most common application area. These companies are also expected to strengthen their position in the market through the introduction of new products and acquisitions of other companies.

FAQ’s

How big is the Bone Void Fillers Market?

Bone Void Fillers Market size was USD 3.27 Billion in 2023.

How fast is the Bone Void Fillers Market growing?

The Bone Void Fillers Market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

