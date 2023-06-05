English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc Press release June 5, 2023, at 1.00 pm

Suvic will build the foundations and the internal grid for the extension of the Lappfjärd wind farm

The extension of Lappfjärd includes eight foundations and an internal grid.

Suvic has continued the construction of the Lappfjärd wind farm for Prime Capital with CPC Finland. The extension of Lappfjärd will be built in the same area where 31 foundations and an internal grid were built by Suvic and commissioned in early 2023. In the extension part foundations and an internal power grid will be built for eight wind turbines. The land area consists of bed rock and enables all new turbine sites to be constructed as rock anchor foundations.

The importance of careful design is emphasized in this project, especially in terms of cabling, as there is an existing ground cable network in the area. In the planning and implementation of the cabling, protective distances and crossings must be taken into account, so that the cables work optimally for both parks.

"We have already started casting the foundations and the cabling work should start in the next few days. The project started swiftly and is progressing well. It's great to be able to continue working on the extension part", says Olli Varis, the responsible foreman for Suvic's construction work.

The production capacity of the extension part is 58 MW, which increases the total capacity of the wind farm to 250 MW.

For further information, please contact:





Ilari Koskelo

Vice Chairman of the Board, Dovre Group Plc

Tel. +358 40 510 8408

ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi



Ville Vesanen

CEO, Suvic Oy

Tel. +358 44 328 9928

vve@suvic.fi, www.suvic.fi



Suvic – Developing energy for the future

Suvic Oy, established in 2017, is a development company specializing in the construction of energy solutions, in particular wind farm projects and project management. Suvic also offers contracting work for the energy and industrial construction sector. Suvic brings new, innovative practices to the field of energy construction through design, development, and project management. The company’s current projects include Fortum Pjelax-Böle-Kristinestad Norr wind farm (Närpiö, Kristiinankaupunki) and Valrea Kalistanneva wind farm (Kurikka), Matkussaari wind farm (Kurikka), Exilion Tuuli Isokangas-Palokangas wind farms (Ii), Prime Capital Lappfjärd wind farm (Kristiinankaupunki) and CPC Finland Lakari PV solar plant (Lakari).

Dovre Groupis a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com