Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size & Share to Surpass $24.9 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market is valued at USD 9.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 24.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

Increased technology improvements in recent years have created many prospects for business expansion. The prevalence of chronic illnesses and the creation of customized testing kits for specific treatment areas are assisting in the market's quick growth. The emphasis placed by governments worldwide on regulating and raising knowledge about DNA testing has resulted in a speedier acceptance of these tests worldwide.

We forecast that the diagnostic methods in Prenatal Genetic Testing market sales will account for more than 36% of total sales by 2030. Diagnostic tests are diagnostic evaluations that are performed to aid in the recognition or diagnosis of any illness. These tests are critical for symptom management, maintenance, and control. These tests aid in the improvement of patient outcomes, consumer safety, and healthcare expenses. Globally, the older society raises the risk of getting a broad spectrum of illnesses, including diabetes, lymphoma, coronary heart disease, obesity, and cognitive disorders.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests Support Market Expansion

Cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests is in high demand, driving market expansion. It is becoming increasingly common in prenatal care to identify the risk of genetic abnormalities through various genomic studies. Technical improvements have now expanded the breadth of testing to that whole sequencing, which can detect a variety of other chromosomal aberrations, including sex congenital anomalies and particles. As a result, this element contributes to market expansion.

Increasing Rate of Genetic Disorders Drives Market Growth

One of the key reasons driving market expansion is the increasing frequency of genetic illnesses and disorders. For example, the increasing prevalence of diabetes in the family history directly increases the market growth rate. Furthermore, a growing senior population sensitive to degenerative illnesses and other genetic conditions such as Edward syndrome, Congenital, and Patau syndrome will accelerate market expansion. As a result, this aspect increases market growth.

Top Players in the Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market

Abbott (U.S.)

Siemens Healthiness AG (Germany)

Quadell Corporation (U.S.)

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Danaher. (U.S.)

B.D. (U.S.)

Chembion Diagnostics (U.S.)

Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland)

Instrumentation Laboratory (U.S.)

Nova Biomedical (U.S.)

PTS Diagnostics (U.S.)

Sekisui Diagnostics (U.S.)

Thermos Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Diasporic SPA (Italy)

Aconitic Co. Ltd. (China)

Meridian Bioscience (U.S.)

GenStat Molecular Diagnostics, LLC (U.S.)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Grifols S.A (Spain)



Top Trends in the Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Prenatal Genetic Testing industry is the growing incidences of cancer. Increased technology improvements in recent years have created many prospects for expansion plans. The increase in chronic illnesses and the creation of customized testing kits for specific treatment areas are assisting in the market's quick growth. The emphasis placed by governments everywhere on regulating and raising knowledge about DNA testing has resulted in a speedier uptake of these examinations worldwide.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Prenatal Genetic Testing industry is its increasing demand for hospitals. This is due to an increase in pre-pregnancy genetic testing in hospital settings. Parents and families have emphasized the importance of getting pre-pregnancy genetic testing done in government-funded institutions with all the essential prenatal screening capabilities. A minor growth in the number of screening programs in the healthcare setting, on the other hand, shows that the genetic testing market has a lot of space to grow. The increased use of prenatal and infant genetic testing in hospitals increases the demand for these healthcare services. Increased state development in hospitals and an expanding pool of qualified and experienced professionals drive the industry demand.



Top Report Findings

Based on the Technology, most of the Prenatal Genetic Testing market's revenue is controlled by the Diagnostic methods category because of the high prevalence of genetic abnormalities and chronic conditions. This is simply due to the worldwide population's increasing incidence of numerous chronic diseases. Furthermore, the rapidly rising elderly population and the increased demand for medical techniques have propelled the segment's expansion in recent years.





Based on Screening Methods, most of the Prenatal Genetic Testing market's revenue is controlled by the Screening Techniques category. This is because the number of screening procedures conducted on pregnant women during delivery has increased. Furthermore, increased family awareness of genetic birth anomalies and early diagnosis of genetic illnesses are projected to improve the sector. Screening tests are performed during and after childbirth to evaluate the presence of hereditary, congenital disabilities





Based on Product, most of the Prenatal Genetic Testing market's revenue is controlled by the Consumables category. This segment's substantial market share is due to factors such as the frequent usage of labs and consumables, the provision of a wide variety of biological tests, recent product releases, and greater knowledge about the benefits of genetic testing.





Based on End Users, most of the Prenatal Genetic Testing market's revenue is controlled by the Hospital's category. The hospital's segment is expected to dominate the market because hospitals carry out an assortment of screening procedures, such as glycaemic tests, infectious diseases tests, smears tests, CBC tests, blood culture tests, infection tests, urea tests, C-reactive casein tests, antigen tests, and HBA1C tests, resulting in the detection and treatment of dangerous infections or other major conditions.





Based on Disease Methods, the Cancer category controls most of the Prenatal Genetic Testing market's revenue. Cancer is one of the rising causes of mortality worldwide, with higher rates in developed and developing economies. Diagnostic test technological improvements are expected to accelerate industry growth as healthcare professionals focus on establishing screening and treatment options to reduce prevalence. Many medical practitioners are primarily concerned with providing effective screening and treatment methods to assess prevalence levels.



Recent Developments in the Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market

June 2022: Prenetics Group Limited, a leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, has introduced ColoClear by Circle (ColoClear), a novel, non-invasive, at-home screening test for detecting early symptoms of colorectal cancer.

Prenetics Group Limited, a leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, has introduced ColoClear by Circle (ColoClear), a novel, non-invasive, at-home screening test for detecting early symptoms of colorectal cancer. May 2022: In Europe, Illumina, a company specializing in genome sequencing, has introduced a cancer test that tests for many tumor genes in a single tissue sample, potentially facilitating the matching of patients with rare diseases to appropriate treatments.

In Europe, Illumina, a company specializing in genome sequencing, has introduced a cancer test that tests for many tumor genes in a single tissue sample, potentially facilitating the matching of patients with rare diseases to appropriate treatments. In 2021, MedGenome Laboratories debuted its direct-to-consumer category, Genes sense. It will provide specialized, evidence-based genetic screening tests that will be available for purchase online via the Genes sense website or other e-commerce platforms.

MedGenome Laboratories debuted its direct-to-consumer category, Genes sense. It will provide specialized, evidence-based genetic screening tests that will be available for purchase online via the Genes sense website or other e-commerce platforms. In 2021, Avellino Laboratories announced the debut of Aviagen, the Genetic Eye Test, in the United States. It is designed to assess patients' risk of developing keratoconus and other corneal dystrophies.

Diagnostic Methods Category of the Technology Segment of the Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Expected to Generate a Considerable Amount of the Global Segment Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Technology, the Prenatal Genetic Testing market is divided into Diagnostics Methods, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Array Comparative Genomic Hybridization (Aceh), Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH), Screening Methods, Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests and Maternal Serum Screening.

The Diagnostic Methods category is anticipated to hold the top spot during the projected period. Epigenetic alterations or other developmental modifications to the human body may result in new physical defects in new-borns. Ultrasounds are a crucial tool for prenatal diagnosis, which will boost the global market throughout the projection period. Diagnostic testing tools discover structural anomalies unrelated to established chromosome, physiological, or chemical problems.

On the other hand, the Pharmaceutical category is anticipated to grow significantly. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a scientific method used to quickly produce (amplify) millions to billions of copies of a specific section of DNA. PCR is a very sensitive technology for rapidly amplifying a specific section of DNA. PCR duplicates a specific Nucleotide snippet or gene multiple times, allowing the identification and detection of gene sequences using visual approaches based on size and charge.

North America Region in Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Forecast to Generate a Substantial Amount of the Global Revenue

The North America region is anticipated to do so in the coming years. Substantial R&D spending, a high low birthweight rate, one well research environment, and growth including a whole sequence in the region are just a few of the elements expected to drive the North American industry forward. The recent inclusion of non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) in large healthcare companies' services through mobile is anticipated to drive up NIPT uptake in the United States.

The Asia Pacific regional market is projected to grow the fastest in the Prenatal Genetic Testing market. Because of the rising maternal age, which contributes to an increase in the prevalence of genomic aneuploidies in infants, the potential consumer base has increased. Substantial advances in China and Japan and the technical integration of NGS procedures and healthcare improvement will drive market expansion.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Segmentation

Technology

Diagnostics Methods

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Array Comparative Genomic Hybridization (Aceh)

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Screening Methods

Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests

Maternal Serum Screening



By Screening Techniques

Carrier Screening

Sequential Screening

Maternal Serum Quad Screening



By Diseases

Alzheimer's Disease

Cancer

Cystic Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Anaemia

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Thalassemia

Huntington's Disease

Rare Diseases

Other Diseases



By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centres



By Product

Consumables

Assay Kits and Reagents

Disposables

Instruments

Next Generation Sequencing Systems

Polymerase Chain Reaction Instruments

Microarrays

Ultrasound Devices

Other Instruments

Services

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 9.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 24.9 Billion CAGR 14.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Abbott, Siemens Healthineers AG, Quidel Corporation, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Danaher, B.D., Chembio Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech plc, Instrumentation Laboratory, Nova Biomedical, PTS Diagnostics, Sekisui Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, DiaSorin S.p.A, AccuBioTech Co. Ltd., Meridian Bioscience, GeneSTAT Molecular Diagnostics, LLC, Terumo Corporation, Grifols, S.A

