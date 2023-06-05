New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Solutions Market, 2027 Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465491/?utm_source=GNW

The rising prevalence of diabetes entails a greater need for treatment and monitoring.



In this context, multiple growth opportunities arise in the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) solutions market.



CGM devices have been extensively used for Type 1 diabetes patients.



With further technological development and clinical studies, CGM’s applications expand toward Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, weight management, nutrition tracking, and metabolic health tracking.



Most Type 1 diabetes patients—the main users of CGM—do not use these solutions due to their high costs and low reimbursements, especially in low- and middle-income countries.



The adoption of these devices is very low in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa due to low accessibility, awareness, and affordability.



A vast patient pool of diabetic and prediabetic patients needing treatment in these regions creates attractive opportunities for CGM vendors.Vendors in the CMG solutions industry are partnering with various players across the diabetes treatment ecosystem to increase CGM adoption, data integration, and device combability.



Examples of these partnerships are common between CGM vendors and insulin pen, insulin pump, and diabetes management platform providers.



Technological advancements and strategic partnerships create new opportunities for CGM vendors.

