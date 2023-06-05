Global Smart Connected Assets & Operation Market Report 2023: Reduced Volume of Energy Consumption Drives Growth

Dublin, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Connected Assets & Operation Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, by Module, by Industry, by Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Connected Assets & Operation Market is expected to grow from US$ 200 Billion in 2021 to US$ 312.4 Billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% from 2022 to 2027.

Companies Mentioned

Cisco Systems Inc

Arm Holdings

General Electric Company

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Well Health

Network Thermostat

Texas Instruments

Smart connected assets & operations are devices which are interconnected with one another in an enterprise to enhance the levels of productivity and service offering capabilities. These are accurately able to configure themselves according to the circumstances environment to enable high efficiency and offer customer servicing of utmost quality.



Market Drivers



Enhancement of industrial operations due to benefits associated with interconnected devices is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global smart connected assets & operation market growth.

Furthermore, reduced volume of energy consumption and enhanced energy efficiency associated with this technology will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, high flexibility and operational capabilities due to connectivity of modern systems will propel the market growth.



Market Restraints



However, lack of standardization is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global smart connected assets & operation market growth. Also, complexities involved in connecting traditional equipment will affect the market growth.



Market Segmentation

By Module

Hardware

APM Software & Platform

Services

By Industry

Energy & Power

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Smart Agriculture

Factory Automation

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Smart Connected Assets & Operation Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1671i0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.