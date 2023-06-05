Global Generative AI Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $105.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.11%

Dublin, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Generative Ai Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, by Component, by Technology, by End-user by Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Generative AI Market was valued at USD $9.8 billion in 2021 which is expected to reach USD 105.3 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.11%.

The branch of artificial intelligence known as generative intelligence (GenAI) can produce a wide variety of data, including audio, code, photos, text, simulations, 3D models, films, and so forth. It draws inspiration from existing data but also produces novel and unexpected results, setting new standards in a variety of fields like as product design and the arts.



Market Drivers



Any computer-generated voice can be made to sound like a real person using generative AI. One of the most well-known and influential AI text-to-speech generators is called Synthesis, and anyone may use it to quickly produce a professional AI voiceover or video. This platform is at the forefront of creating algorithms for advertising-use videos with text-to-voiceover.

With the aid of Synthesis Text-to-Video (TTV) and Text-to-Speech (TTS) technologies, which transform a script into compelling media presentations and so fuel the market's growth, imagine having a natural human voice to improve website explainer films or product tutorials in minutes.



Market Restraints



While generative AI effectively enables machines to produce new content, it also has some restrictions. The adoption of generative AI still needs significant funding and a trained team because it is in its early phases.

According to IBM's worldwide AI adoption index report 2022, 34% of respondents believed that industries were unable to implement AI because of a lack of information, competence, or skills in the field. As a result, it is projected that the demand for an experienced workforce and high implementation costs will restrain the market's expansion.



Market Segmentation



By Component

Software

Services

By Technology

Transformers

Variational and Encoders

Diffusion Networks

By End Users

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Automotive & transportation

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

