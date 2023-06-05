Lyophilized Injectable Market Primed to Surpass USD 5 Billion by 2031, According to Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lyophilized injectable market is projected to exceed value of US$ 5 Bn by 2031. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2031.



Companies in the market are focusing on safety and efficacy of parenteral lyophilized formulations by optimizing lyophilization process parameters at the freezing stage. Recent market trends indicate rapid advancement in freeze-drying technologies with the aim to help pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries preserve liquid products for longer duration.

Steady focus of companies to adopt range of advanced vials and dual-chamber syringes for the packaging of freeze-dried products, which is a key trend likely to augment market development in the near future. Introduction of innovative prefilled diluent syringes is anticipated to broaden market outlook.

Surge in awareness about benefits of lyophilization in drug manufacturing is expected to propel the market. Lyophilized pharmaceutical dosage form is preferred over liquid formulations as the former offers better stability, bioavailability, patient compliance, and ease of dissolution of the reconstituted product before (the drug) being administered to patient.

Key Findings of Study

Steady Innovations in Dual-chamber Syringes and Vials to Improve Freeze-drying Method : Companies are engaged in development of improved packaging for freeze-drying substances/products used in the lyophilization process. Introduction of dual-chamber syringes and dual-chamber cartridges offers significant advantage over vials. Intense focus on launching universal, customizable, and upgradable drug devices/injectors is anticipated to accelerate industry growth. These universal devices are capable of operating with any primary container. Another key market development is incorporation of embedded electronic features in drug devices which leads to user customization.



: Companies are engaged in development of improved packaging for freeze-drying substances/products used in the lyophilization process. Introduction of dual-chamber syringes and dual-chamber cartridges offers significant advantage over vials. Intense focus on launching universal, customizable, and upgradable drug devices/injectors is anticipated to accelerate industry growth. These universal devices are capable of operating with any primary container. Another key market development is incorporation of embedded electronic features in drug devices which leads to user customization. Rapid R&D of Drug Devices to Improve Lyophilization of Injectable Drugs: Extensive R&D activities in the development of alternative vial designs to reduce lyo-breakage risks during lyophilization of the injectable drugs are bolstering market growth. An instance is focus of researchers to minimize glass vial breakage by adopting molded glass. A market leader, SGD Pharma, is offering EasyLyo glass vials for lyophilization which is characterized by high strength and excellent resistance to extreme conditions (conditions that are common with lyophilization process involving smaller capacity vials).



Key Growth Drivers: Lyophilized Injectable Market

Significant demand for contract research manufacturing services (CRMS) is expected to bolster utilization of lyophilized injectable drugs. Rapid increase in preference for lyophilization of parenterals is encouraging industry players to adopt advanced manufacturing methods and control processes for obtaining a stable drug product. For instance, CRMS providers are enhancing their expertise on the lyophilization of small-molecule injectables.



Surge in manufacturing of lyophilized injection dosage forms of drugs for a number of parenteral products, including anti-infectives, biotechnology-derived products, and in-vitro diagnostics, to improve treatment outcomes in numerous diseases is a key factor anticipated to drive the lyophilized injectable industry. Pharmaceutical companies are thus focusing on expansion of lyophilized injectable drug pipeline.



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is projected to constitute the leading market share from 2021 to 2031. The U.S. is anticipated to contribute significant revenue to the market in North America. Extensive research in optimizing lyophilization process, surge in production of injectable drug products, and adoption of new technologies in the manufacture and control of a lyophilized pharmaceutical dosage form are trends expected to propel the market in the region. Surge in demand for complex injectable products for the treatment of chronic diseases is a key factor that presents lucrative business opportunities for biopharmaceutical companies in North America.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for lyophilized injectable. Rapid increase in awareness about advantages of lyophilization of injectable drug forms and significant expansion of presence of contract research manufacturers in developing countries in the region are expected to augment the market size in the next few years. Steady advancement in the healthcare sector in Malaysia, China, India, and South Korea is likely to boost the market.

Competition Landscape

Prominent companies in the global lyophilized injectable market are

B.Barun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

BD

Schott AG

Aristopharma Ltd.

Vetter Pharma

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC



Leading players are adopting novel injectable devices in lyophilization process and offering advanced primary packaging for freeze-drying in order to strengthen their positions in the market.

Lyophilized Injectable Market Segmentation

Type of Packaging

Single-use Vials

Point-of-care Reconstitution

Specialty Packaging





Type of Delivery

Prefilled Diluent Syringes

Propriety Reconstitution Devices

Single-step Devices

Multi-step Devices

Indication

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Conditions

Others

End-user

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



